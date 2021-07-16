One of Calgary’s most bustling streets is about to get a little more delicious, as the Taste of 17th food festival kicks off today.

Brought to us by the folks at the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District, this 10-day celebration of all things drool-worthy invites patrons to come down to one of the best dining districts in the city and indulge.

Taking place from July 16 to 25, this fest features 23 17th Ave food establishments and restaurants that have crafted special offerings and menus that will only be available for the next 10 days.

Be sure to check out all the participating restaurant’s eats and plan your meals.

Taste of 17th food festival

When: July 16 to 25

Where: 17th Ave