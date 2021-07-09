Here's where you can find the largest street mural in Calgary

COVID-19 still presents a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

If you’ve been searching for a unique place to spend your summer days in Calgary, look no further than YYC Block Party at Deerfoot City.

The northeast mall has teamed up with local arts and culture organization PARK to bring the second annual YYC Block Party installation to life, with a new look and games for 2021.

This year’s project features road games and activities for all ages, but the highlight of the event is a 215-foot mural hand painted by Calgary-based artist Michelle Hoogveld.

The road mural is the largest in the city, and it creates the perfect Instagram backdrop with Hoogveld’s signature weaving patterns and bold colour blocks.

Visitors will find various games and activities at Deerfoot City’s summer installation, including basketball, ping pong, tetherball, hopscotch and more. YYC Block Party also boasts a running track, where participants can race each other to cross the finish line.

For those who want to keep it a little more low-key, colourful seating and patio spaces have been created by local artists Sydonne Warren, Kiran Rai, and Cory Budgen, with geometric patterned benches scattered along with the massive Calgary mural.

Visitors can grab a bite from the vendors at Deerfoot City’s Food Lodge, and then enjoy their meal at one of the art-adorned picnic tables. Tables showcase themes that celebrate the spirit of the season, with illustrations of ice cream, sunshine, outdoor sports, and mouth-watering street food favourites.

Guests will also find a second mural at YYC Block Party, with more summer-inspired art on the Food Lodge’s windows.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives,” reads a media release from PARK and Deerfoot City, “Block Party provides a vibrant, accessible, and safe community space where Calgarians can engage with outdoor public art and one another while socially distancing.”

Visitors will have over 12,000 square feet of open-air space to explore Deerfoot City’s sights and activities all summer long.

The free, immersive art experience kicked off on July 2, and you’ll find it located by the venue’s Food Lodge until September 30.