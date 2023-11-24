17 epic things to do around Calgary this weekend: November 24 to 26
It’s that time of year when many of those bright, colourful lights turn on around Calgary, and so many festivals are making a comeback this weekend!
It’s not just the Christmas lights coming back this weekend, though; it’s also Black Friday and so much more. We’ve rounded up all the big events to watch for so you don’t miss a thing this year!
Lions Festival of Lights
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. The event kicks off this Saturday at 5 pm with hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and fireworks!
When: November 25 to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Auburn Bay Parade of Lights
What: There’s a big parade happening in Calgary this weekend in Auburn Bay with the community’s annual Parade of Lights. The parade will leave Auburn House at 5 pm and travel west on Auburn Bay Boulevard. It will take around 90 minutes to return.
When: November 25 from 5 to 7 pm
Where: 200 Auburn Bay Boulevard SE
Price: FREE
The Cat Empire in concert
What: The Cat Empire is nothing if not groovy. Their sound is incredibly unique, with a fun mix of jazz and funk. The Australian band has a major fanbase in Calgary that is probably counting down the days until their show.
When: November 24, 7 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Drive NW
Tickets: Tickets start at $88 for general admission and can be purchased online here
Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park
What: Heritage Park will take you on a trip back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here.
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark, 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Chestermere Winter Lights Festival
What: John Peake Park is turning into a winter wonderland this weekend with free Tim Hortons hot chocolate, food trucks, sleigh rides, and fireworks!
When: November 25 from 4 to 8 pm
Where: John Peake Park – 121 Chestermere Station Way
Price: FREE
The Barra MacNeils Christmas concert
What: Join the Barra MacNeils for an East-Coast musical Christmas this Friday! This special holiday performance “is a musical potpourri of traditional MacNeil family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses, and the festive frolics that accompany each holiday season.”
When: November 24 at 7:30 pm
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall
Price: Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online here
Christmas with the Ennis Sisters
What: This singing group of sisters is from St. John’s in Newfoundland and has been “captivating audiences with their highly woven sibling harmonies and endearing humour.” This holiday performance is a mix of original songs, classics, humorous recitations and a little Irish step-dancing.
When: November 26 at 2 pm
Where: Bella Concert Hall, 18 Mount Royal Circle SW
Price: Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online here
Spruce Meadows 2023 International Christmas Market
What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season and starting this past weekend. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.
When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3
Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here
Banff Nightrise
What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18 to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here
Shop Black Friday deals around YYC
What: It’s Black Friday, and so many sales are happening, but there are tons around Calgary worth checking out. We put together a list of some of the big ones to watch for so you can support local and enjoy a good deal!
When: Sales start on Friday, and many are running through the weekend
Where: All over the city
Water colour wreath painting
What: If you love Christmas wreaths but don’t have any room for one, you can always try painting one! This workshop will be held at the newly renovated Cornerstone Cafe, where guests can paint in a relaxing atmosphere and sip on coffee and snacks at the same time. This is a great class for beginners, as no prior painting experience is needed.
You’ll come away with a one-of-a-kind 8×8-inch holiday masterpiece! If you’re curious about more holiday crafts, check out our article with a whole round-up of local Christmas workshops this year.
When: November 25, 1:30 to 3 pm
Where: Cornerstone Music Cafe, 14919 Deer Ridge Drive Southeast #139
Price: $43.93 and tickets can be purchased online here
In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff
What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive storytelling experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.
Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff
When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm
Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.
Banff Hot Chocolate Trail
What: While you’re checking out the stunning light displays, you can stay warm and satisfy your sweet tooth by trying a drink on the town’s Hot Chocolate Trail. There are limited-edition drinks offered specially for this event. For a full list of participating spots and hot chocolate offerings, click here.
Where: Restaurants and cafés throughout Banff
When: November 17 to December 31
Price: Varies
Zoolights
What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here
Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre
What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gunn! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spinoff musical, complete with a full-course meal until mid-January.
When: October 28, 2023, to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids ages 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.