17 epic things to do around Calgary this weekend: November 24 to 26

It’s that time of year when many of those bright, colourful lights turn on around Calgary, and so many festivals are making a comeback this weekend!

It’s not just the Christmas lights coming back this weekend, though; it’s also Black Friday and so much more. We’ve rounded up all the big events to watch for so you don’t miss a thing this year!

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. The event kicks off this Saturday at 5 pm with hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and fireworks!

When: November 25 to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Auburn Bay Parade of Lights

What: There’s a big parade happening in Calgary this weekend in Auburn Bay with the community’s annual Parade of Lights. The parade will leave Auburn House at 5 pm and travel west on Auburn Bay Boulevard. It will take around 90 minutes to return.

When: November 25 from 5 to 7 pm

Where: 200 Auburn Bay Boulevard SE

Price: FREE

The Cat Empire in concert

What: The Cat Empire is nothing if not groovy. Their sound is incredibly unique, with a fun mix of jazz and funk. The Australian band has a major fanbase in Calgary that is probably counting down the days until their show.

When: November 24, 7 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Drive NW

Tickets: Tickets start at $88 for general admission and can be purchased online here

Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

What: Heritage Park will take you on a trip back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here. Silver and Bold at Telus Spark View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark) What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!” When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark, 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

A Christmas to Remember at Granary Road View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad) What: Christmas is coming back to Granary Road this weekend with so many exciting activities to try. From S’mores making to brunch with Santa and posing with alpacas for your Christmas photos, you won’t want to miss everything that’s in store. When: November 25 to December 17

Where: Granary Road — 226066 112th Street W

Price: FREE entry into the market with varying prices for activities. To see a full list of the activities and prices scheduled this year, click here. To book your photoshoot with the alpacas, click here.

Chestermere Winter Lights Festival

What: John Peake Park is turning into a winter wonderland this weekend with free Tim Hortons hot chocolate, food trucks, sleigh rides, and fireworks!

When: November 25 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: John Peake Park – 121 Chestermere Station Way

Price: FREE

The Barra MacNeils Christmas concert

What: Join the Barra MacNeils for an East-Coast musical Christmas this Friday! This special holiday performance “is a musical potpourri of traditional MacNeil family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses, and the festive frolics that accompany each holiday season.”

When: November 24 at 7:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall

Price: Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online here

Christmas with the Ennis Sisters

What: This singing group of sisters is from St. John’s in Newfoundland and has been “captivating audiences with their highly woven sibling harmonies and endearing humour.” This holiday performance is a mix of original songs, classics, humorous recitations and a little Irish step-dancing.

When: November 26 at 2 pm

Where: Bella Concert Hall, 18 Mount Royal Circle SW

Price: Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online here

Spruce Meadows 2023 International Christmas Market

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season and starting this past weekend. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.

When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3

Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here

Banff Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18 to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here

Shop Black Friday deals around YYC

What: It’s Black Friday, and so many sales are happening, but there are tons around Calgary worth checking out. We put together a list of some of the big ones to watch for so you can support local and enjoy a good deal!

When: Sales start on Friday, and many are running through the weekend

Where: All over the city

Water colour wreath painting

What: If you love Christmas wreaths but don’t have any room for one, you can always try painting one! This workshop will be held at the newly renovated Cornerstone Cafe, where guests can paint in a relaxing atmosphere and sip on coffee and snacks at the same time. This is a great class for beginners, as no prior painting experience is needed.

You’ll come away with a one-of-a-kind 8×8-inch holiday masterpiece! If you’re curious about more holiday crafts, check out our article with a whole round-up of local Christmas workshops this year.

When: November 25, 1:30 to 3 pm

Where: Cornerstone Music Cafe, 14919 Deer Ridge Drive Southeast #139

Price: $43.93 and tickets can be purchased online here

In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff

What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive storytelling experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.

Banff Hot Chocolate Trail

What: While you’re checking out the stunning light displays, you can stay warm and satisfy your sweet tooth by trying a drink on the town’s Hot Chocolate Trail. There are limited-edition drinks offered specially for this event. For a full list of participating spots and hot chocolate offerings, click here.

Where: Restaurants and cafés throughout Banff

When: November 17 to December 31

Price: Varies

Zoolights

What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gunn! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spinoff musical, complete with a full-course meal until mid-January.

When: October 28, 2023, to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids ages 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.