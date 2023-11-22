These are the best Black Friday deals you don't want to miss in Calgary

There are so many Black Friday sales across the city but if you’re not interested in what the big box stores have to offer, you’ll definitely want to check out these incredible local deals in Calgary.

Whether you’re a sports fan or love a good staycation, you’re bound to find some pretty great savings this week. It’s also never too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts!

Elle Grace Marketplace

Elle Grace Marketplace is a haven for antique lovers and it’s offering a giant sale all weekend long starting on Friday. With 10 to 60% off everything in this giant two-story antique mall, you’ll have a hard time leaving empty-handed. It’s a true gem in the city.

Calgary Flames games

For Black Friday week, you can get some pretty big discounts on your favourite sports games across the city. You can get 25% off Calgary Flames home-game tickets for December and January, 20% off Roughnecks tickets through until the end of December, and more. To learn more and buy tickets, click here.

Hot Shop

You don’t have to wait until January to step into your fit era — this Hot Shop deal is so good you might be tempted to start early. There’s a great mix of spin, yoga and other classes at various studios across the city. It’s offering 30% off all class passes using the discount code BF2023. To learn more and see what passes are available, click here.

Fairmont Palliser

You can have a luxury stay without the luxury price tag in Calgary with this Fairmont Palliser Black Friday deal! All of the Fairmont hotels are included in the sale, but the Calgary location is one of the best on the list at 30% off your stays all the way until June 2024. If you’re planning on travelling around the country or next door to Banff, you can see a full list of the deals and book your next stay here.

Another Dimension Comics

For true comic and graphic novel lovers in the city, Another Dimension doesn’t need an introduction. It opened in 1983 and has a huge collection of comics and related collectibles throughout the store. It hasn’t announced exactly what the deals will look like this year, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Sloth Records

Sloth Records is throwing its annual Black Friday extravaganza! Not only are there going to be big sales but the store is also offering giveaways. Some releases will be saved for the day of, so it’s an event vinyl lovers will not want to miss.

Recordland

And in case you don’t find what you’re looking for at Sloth Records, you can also stop by Recordland. It’s offering 10% off all new records and 20% off old records, with some ordered specifically for this sale!