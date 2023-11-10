All the magical things to look forward to in Banff this winter

With the Christmas season right around the corner, what place is more magical than Banff during the winter months?

It’s not just the charming European-style architecture set against a backdrop of fluffy snow and cascading mountains that makes Banff a go-to spot over the holidays, but the long list of special events that take over the mountain town.

The town has just announced six weeks of jam-packed programming to get visitors into the holiday spirit, and we honestly can’t wait. Here are all the incredible, magical events to get excited about this year!

Santa Claus Celebration of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Sunshine Village (@sunshinevillage)

This annual Christmas street celebration is returning to Banff this winter, and there is so much for the whole family to do! There will be musical performances, a chance to visit Santa’s Workshop and write letters to jolly old St. Nick, and holiday crafts. At dusk, Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead their dancing elves and additional performers down Banff Avenue, and Santa will light up the mountain town.

Where: Banff Avenue between Wolf Street and Buffalo Street

When: November 18, 11 am to 7 pm

Price: Free

In Search of Christmas Spirit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multi-sensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive storytelling experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm.

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.

Hot Chocolate Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @troymart

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and are looking for a way to stay warm during the cold winter months while you walk through Banff, you’ll want to grab one of the incredible limited hot chocolates offered this year. For a full list of participating spots and hot chocolate offerings, click here.

Where: Restaurants and cafés throughout Banff

When: November 17 to December 31

Price: Varies

Banff Christmas Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Christmas Market (@banffchristmasmarket)

Over three weekends, visitors to Banff can check out the holiday Christmas market. Inspired by similar European markets, this is a must-see for Christmas lovers! There will be over 100 vendors and an outdoor fire lounge where you can get festive cocktails, pretzels, and mulled wine. There will also be photo ops at the reindeer stables.

Where: Warner Stables, 100 Sundance Road

When: November 17 to December 3. Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm and Sundays 10 am to 4 pm.

Price: Adults $15, seniors $12, and kids 10 and under get in for free

Mountaintop Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

The Gondola in Banff is getting even more magical this winter with Christmas surprises waiting at the top of Sulphur Mountain. This special Christmas ride features a Santa Claus photo op on top of the world, holiday crafts and cookie decorating, holiday movie screenings, and more.

Where: Banff Gondola Upper Terminal

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 2 to 24, and daily from December 25 to 30.

Price: Tickets are around $60, kids ride free before noon. You can book your tickets here.

Christmas at the Castle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

Fairmont Banff Springs is throwing its annual Christmas at the Castle programming for both guests and visitors to the world-famous hotel. There will be holiday events, activities, exclusive dining experiences, and a performance of A Christmas Carol. Visitors who aren’t staying at the hotel can purchase tickets for the Journey to the North Pole event, with all proceeds going to charity.

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs, 405 Spray Avenue

When: November 26 to December 31. Christmas programming begins November 17 for hotel guests

Price: Tickets to the Journey to the North Pole can be purchased online here

Christmas at the Banff Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity (@banffcentre)

Comedy lovers will want to head to the Banff Center for “merry making” this year. The Debaters Live on Tour will be at the Jenny Belzberg Theatre at the end of the month.

Where: The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity – 107 Tunnel Mountain Drive, Banff

When: November 25 at 7 pm

Price: $58.50 per person and can be purchased online here

Santa Claus Skis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola (@skilouise)

Santa will be visiting the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Christmas where he will be “skiing with his elves and Griff the Grizzly, stopping for pictures and handing out candy to everyone on the Nice List.” If you stop by on the 23rd you’ll also be able to warm up in the lodge with a giant Christmas feast!

Where: Lake Louise Ski Resort – 1 Whitehorn Road, Lake Louise

When: December 23 to 25 with a Christmas Feast on December 23

Price: Tickets to the hill vary and can be purchased online here

Santa Skis at Sunshine Village

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Sunshine Village (@sunshinevillage)

Shred some snow with Santa this Christmas at Banff’s Sunshine Village. Guests who dress up in their best Santa outfit can ski for a special ticketed window rate. Proceeds from ticket sales go to a charity of Banff Sunshine’s choice.

Where: Banff Sunshine

When: December 25

Price: The price of a lift ticket, which can be purchased online here