Pose with alpacas for your Christmas photos this year in Calgary

If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd this Christmas, these unique holiday photos are your opportunity to do just that!

Until the middle of December, you can book photos with Granary Road’s alpacas: Gizmo, Wilbury, Bentley, or Dane. Each photo session includes two emailed photos and costs $29.95 for the full session. Don’t forget to pre-register here.

If you’d rather get a more traditional photo with Santa (or both!), you can register for Santa photos here.

There are many other unique Christmas activities happening at Granary Road you may want to try while you’re there.

The alpaca photos are a part of Granary Road’s annual Christmas to Remember event, which includes Breakfast with Santa, where you can enjoy a buffet breakfast and a visit and selfie with Santa himself. It’s a hearty breakfast that includes eggs, sausage, bacon, breakfast potatoes and French toast with whipped cream, berries and sprinkles!

Also on offer is s’mores making for $6. Pick up your kit and sit by one of the firepits to make your very own DIY s’mores. You can register for your kit here.

When: November 25 to December 17

Where: Granary Road — 226066 112th Street W

Price: FREE entry into the market with varying prices for activities. To see a full list of the activities and prices scheduled this year, click here. To book your photoshoot with the alpacas, click here.