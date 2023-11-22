EventsChristmasConcerts

These are all the major Christmas concerts happening in Calgary this year

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Nov 22 2023, 8:16 pm
These are all the major Christmas concerts happening in Calgary this year
@yycarts/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Wed, November 22, 6:30pm

Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Sat, December 9, 1:00pm

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s that time of year when both Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey come out of hibernation, and even if they aren’t making their way to Calgary this year, there are plenty of other Christmas concerts worth checking out.

Whether you prefer a traditional Christmas soundtrack or love a good pop culture mix, you’ll have plenty to choose from this year.

The Tenors

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Tenors (@tenorsmusic)

The Tenors are an internationally beloved operatic group, and they’re now bringing their remarkable vocals to the stage in Calgary. Dress up in your evening wear to enjoy this formal classical performance of your favourite Christmas songs.

When: November 28 at 8 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $61.75 and can be purchased online here

A Jann Arden Christmas

Jann Arden is a beloved Canadian icon, and you’ll be able to hear her live this season. She will be putting a spin on classic Christmas favourites and playing some of her own songs.

When: December 19 and 20 at 7:30 pm
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 8th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased online here

The Barra MacNeils

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by empire theatre (@theempiretheatre)

Join the Barra MacNeils for an East-Coast musical Christmas. This special holiday performance “is a musical potpourri of traditional MacNeil family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses, and the festive frolics that accompany each holiday season.”

When: November 24 at 7:30 pm
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall
Price: Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online here

Elf in concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Symphony (@cltsymphony)

It’s been 20 years since the holiday classic movie Elf was released, and now you can hear it live for yourself this Christmas season! A live orchestra will bring John Debney’s heartwarming score to life while the film is projected onto a massive 40-foot movie screen.

When: December 2 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm
Where: Southern Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online here

Cirque Musica

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monika Varga (@varga620)

If you like Christmas music but are looking for a little extra sparkle, this fusion between Christmas tunes and circus performances is a great way to capture the magic of the season. It’s running for one night only in Calgary.

When: November 22, 7 pm
Where: Winsport Event Centre – 151 Canada Olympic Drive SW
Price: Tickets are $47.99 and can be purchased online here

Holidays with the Heebee Jeebees

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Heebee-jeebees (@hbjbs)

For a good dose of humour and song, check out “Calgary’s favourite non-traditional Christmas tradition.” Join the a cappella group as they perform for their 30th holiday season.

When: December 22 and 23 at 7:30 pm
Where: Bella Concert Hall, 18 Mount Royal Circle SW
Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online here

Christmas with the Ennis Sisters

This singing group of sisters is from St. John’s in Newfoundland and has been “captivating audiences with their highly woven sibling harmonies and endearing humour.” This holiday performance is a mix of original songs, classics, humorous recitations and a little Irish step-dancing.

When: November 26 at 2 pm
Where: Bella Concert Hall, 18 Mount Royal Circle SW
Price: Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online here

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop