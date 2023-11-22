These are all the major Christmas concerts happening in Calgary this year

It’s that time of year when both Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey come out of hibernation, and even if they aren’t making their way to Calgary this year, there are plenty of other Christmas concerts worth checking out.
Whether you prefer a traditional Christmas soundtrack or love a good pop culture mix, you’ll have plenty to choose from this year.
The Tenors
View this post on Instagram
The Tenors are an internationally beloved operatic group, and they’re now bringing their remarkable vocals to the stage in Calgary. Dress up in your evening wear to enjoy this formal classical performance of your favourite Christmas songs.
When: November 28 at 8 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $61.75 and can be purchased online here
A Jann Arden Christmas
Jann Arden is a beloved Canadian icon, and you’ll be able to hear her live this season. She will be putting a spin on classic Christmas favourites and playing some of her own songs.
When: December 19 and 20 at 7:30 pm
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 8th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased online here
The Barra MacNeils
View this post on Instagram
Join the Barra MacNeils for an East-Coast musical Christmas. This special holiday performance “is a musical potpourri of traditional MacNeil family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses, and the festive frolics that accompany each holiday season.”
When: November 24 at 7:30 pm
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall
Price: Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online here
Elf in concert
View this post on Instagram
It’s been 20 years since the holiday classic movie Elf was released, and now you can hear it live for yourself this Christmas season! A live orchestra will bring John Debney’s heartwarming score to life while the film is projected onto a massive 40-foot movie screen.
When: December 2 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm
Where: Southern Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online here
- You might also like:
- Catch cheap classic holiday movies at a vintage theatre in Calgary
- Zoolights returns to Calgary this week, and there are so many new things
- All the magical things to look forward to in Banff this winter
Cirque Musica
View this post on Instagram
If you like Christmas music but are looking for a little extra sparkle, this fusion between Christmas tunes and circus performances is a great way to capture the magic of the season. It’s running for one night only in Calgary.
When: November 22, 7 pm
Where: Winsport Event Centre – 151 Canada Olympic Drive SW
Price: Tickets are $47.99 and can be purchased online here
Holidays with the Heebee Jeebees
View this post on Instagram
For a good dose of humour and song, check out “Calgary’s favourite non-traditional Christmas tradition.” Join the a cappella group as they perform for their 30th holiday season.
When: December 22 and 23 at 7:30 pm
Where: Bella Concert Hall, 18 Mount Royal Circle SW
Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online here
Christmas with the Ennis Sisters
View this post on Instagram
This singing group of sisters is from St. John’s in Newfoundland and has been “captivating audiences with their highly woven sibling harmonies and endearing humour.” This holiday performance is a mix of original songs, classics, humorous recitations and a little Irish step-dancing.
When: November 26 at 2 pm
Where: Bella Concert Hall, 18 Mount Royal Circle SW
Price: Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online here