7 places around Calgary where you can make the cutest Christmas crafts

Even though it’s only November, Christmas season is in full swing in Calgary, and that includes many places around the city offering cute holiday crafts to try.

Whether you can’t get enough of traditional decor like holiday wreaths or want to try something a little different, like paper crafting, you’ll be able to put your own unique spin on it!

These workshops are a great way to make some personalized decor for your own space or some DIY gifts.

Holiday wreath and porch pot making

Get in touch with nature and the holiday spirit at this double-whammy workshop in Calgary at the end of the month. Choose to make either a wreath or a porch pot from a selection of plants, including cedar, fir, pine, boxwood or oregonia, dogwood branches, and large sugar cones. You’ll also be able to choose decorative elements like bows and berries for these cute Christmas crafts!

When: November 28, 7 to 9:30 pm

Where: Found, 208 1st Street W Cochrane

Price: $86.53 and can be purchased online here

Water colour wreath painting

If you love Christmas wreaths but don’t have any room for one, you can always try painting one! This workshop will be held at the newly renovated Cornerstone Cafe, where guests can paint in a relaxing atmosphere and sip on coffee and snacks at the same time. This is a great class for beginners, as no prior painting experience is needed. You’ll come away with a one-of-a-kind 8×8-inch holiday masterpiece!

When: November 25, 1:30 to 3 pm

Where: Cornerstone Music Cafe, 14919 Deer Ridge Drive Southeast #139

Price: $43.93 and tickets can be purchased online here

Grinch tree

Grinch trees have exploded in popularity recently, and it’s not hard to see why, with their quirky and cute design offers a dose of nostalgia for anyone who grew up reading the book or watching the movies. You can now make your very own in Calgary, incorporating evergreens, holiday accessories, and fairy lights.

When: December 3, 5 to 6 pm

Where: Flower Aura by Natasha Floral Studio – 403 Forge Road SE

Price: $70.56 and can be purchased online here

Holiday gnome making

For a “natural” spin on the classic Christmas gnome, check out this workshop offering an adorable take on a favourite decoration. All gnomes will be created using evergreens and the option to incorporate holiday accessories and fairy lights.

When: November 23, 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Flower Aura by Natasha Floral Studio – 403 Forge Road SE

Price: $70.56 and can be purchased online here

Festive wooden ornaments

These cute handmade ornaments are the perfect opportunity to learn the skill of painting with acrylic on wood so that you can make as many as you need for friends and family this year. For beginners who might need some help with creative inspiration, you can use a design provided by the instructor or have total creative freedom!

When: November 23, December 7 and 21 at 6 pm

Where: The Alley Tea University District – 3941 University Avenue NW

Price: $59.91 and tickets are available to purchase online here

Creative Christmas paper lettering

This is a truly unique workshop and perfect for those who have already tried many of the other types of Christmas crafts. This Christmas-themed take on paper crafting will give you the perfect opportunity to personalize a standout piece of art for someone special in your life this year, or you could go hard and spell out holiday words for your own home decor!

When: November 20 and 27, December 4, 11, and 18 at 4 pm

Where: The Alley Tea University District – 3941 University Avenue NW

Price: $59.91 and can be purchased online here

Floral Centrepiece

If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at floral arrangements, this is your chance! You’ll learn tips and tricks of floral arranging and create your own piece from a variety of festive florals and greens.

When: December 23, 10 am

Where: Plant – 5-2501 Alyth Road SE

Price: $85 plus tax and can be purchased online here