8 things to do in Calgary this week: February 16 to 18

With temperatures warming, you might want to head outside this weekend. If you do, there are so many things to check out around the city.

From the colourful displays of Chinook Blast to fun outdoor sports around the city, here are all the things to keep your eye on in Calgary this week.

Check out Chinook Blast

What: There’s a lot to watch out for at Chinook Blast, but some of the most fun comes in the stunning art installations and performances that pop up throughout the city. It’s a massive event with so many free things to check out, including colourful light displays that can be oh-so-romantic.

When: February 2 to 19

Where: For a detailed list of installations throughout the city, click here

BHM exhibition at the Military Museums

What: A new exhibition showcasing the vital role and sacrifices made by Black Canadian soldiers from the First World War to the present day is on at the Miltary Museums. Running throughout February, there are many opportunities to check it out for yourself.

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

When: February 2 to 29

Price: Regular admission ranging from FREE to $35 for a family pass

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: If you or your partner have a sweet tooth, there’s nothing quite like the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. With so many unique concoctions at various locations around the city, you’ll have fun hunting down the most unique flavours while exploring Calgary.

When: February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations around Calgary. For a full list of participating vendors, click here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Nightrise at Banff Gondola

What: It’s hard to find a better view of Banff than out of one of the Gondola’s windows. Not only is it beautiful to look at during the day, but there’s nothing like seeing the town twinkle under the night sky. Nightrise is a special event running until the end of March that includes a literal ice bar, visual and auditory storytelling, and so much more. When we checked it out for ourselves, we couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58; can be purchased online here

Skating at Olympic Plaza

What: There are a handful of places to go skating outdoors for free in Calgary, but skating at Olympic Plaza just hits different, and it’s free! Warm up with one of these popular hot drinks around Calgary before or afterwards.

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Tubing at Winsport

What: If you want to get outside but are looking for something a little more unique, try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18 and can be booked online here