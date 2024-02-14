Calgary's only roller skating rink is officially opening and it's going to be a party

It’s official: Calgary is finally going to see the return of a dedicated roller skating rink and there’s going to be a big party to celebrate!

House of Skate announced on Wednesday afternoon that the rink will open for the first time on February 23.

The opening marks exactly seven years after the iconic Lloyd’s Roller Rink closed after being in business for decades.

There will be a big opening extravaganza, with adult classes, members-only open skates, DJs and more. There will be two days of activities with a light installation reveal taking place, and even a mixtape night.

The project was started by Calgary Roller Skate, an organization that has kept the spirit of roller skating alive in the city since Lloyd’s closed, offering pop-up roller rink events, learn-to-skate classes, and even hosting Canada’s only roller skate festival.

The organization has been teasing the launch of the rink since last year, with progress updates regularly being shared on social media.

If you’re looking for some financial benefit outside of the fun you’ll have, consider checking out all the jobs House of Skate is looking to fill.

House of Skate grand opening

When: February 23 to 24

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: $45 for adults, $35 for kids under 12 and can be purchased online here