7 all-inclusive vacation deals to escape Calgary's cold this spring break

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Feb 13 2024, 10:06 pm
7 all-inclusive vacation deals to escape Calgary's cold this spring break
Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

Spring break is right around the corner and if you’ve got a deep need for some sun, there are some great all-inclusive resorts to escape to.

From the Caribbean to Mexico, these are some last-minute all-inclusive vacations you’ll want to book right now.

La Romana, Dominican Republic

MJGEH/Shutterstock

Resort: HM Alma de Bayahibe
When: February 29 (seven days)
Cost: $1,565 per person

Mazatlán, Mexico

all-inclusive vacations

Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock

Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach
When: February 23 (seven days)
Cost: $1,355 per person

Havana, Cuba

dotmiller1986/Shutterstock

Resort: Blau Arenal Habana Beach
When: February 27 (seven days)
Cost: $1395 per person

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Jamaica

Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock

Resort: Royal Decameron Club Caribbean
When: February 26 (seven days)
Cost: $2,291 per person

Los Cabos, Mexico

Juancat/Shutterstock

Resort: Krystal Grand Los Cabos
When: February 24 (seven days)
Cost: $1,815 per person

Varadero, Cuba

Kamira/Shutterstock

Resort: Melia Las Antillas
When: February 27 (seven days)
Cost: $1,605 per person

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda
When: February 24 (seven days)
Cost: $1,465 per person

How to book these flight deals

  1. Visit the Sunwing website and select “last-minute vacations” under the “Vacation Deals” tab.
  2. Select Calgary (YYC) in the list of cities.
  3. Choose a package that works best for you with the lowest fares.
