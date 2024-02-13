7 all-inclusive vacation deals to escape Calgary's cold this spring break
Spring break is right around the corner and if you’ve got a deep need for some sun, there are some great all-inclusive resorts to escape to.
From the Caribbean to Mexico, these are some last-minute all-inclusive vacations you’ll want to book right now.
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Resort: HM Alma de Bayahibe
When: February 29 (seven days)
Cost: $1,565 per person
Mazatlán, Mexico
Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach
When: February 23 (seven days)
Cost: $1,355 per person
Havana, Cuba
Resort: Blau Arenal Habana Beach
When: February 27 (seven days)
Cost: $1395 per person
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Resort: Royal Decameron Club Caribbean
When: February 26 (seven days)
Cost: $2,291 per person
Los Cabos, Mexico
Resort: Krystal Grand Los Cabos
When: February 24 (seven days)
Cost: $1,815 per person
Varadero, Cuba
Resort: Melia Las Antillas
When: February 27 (seven days)
Cost: $1,605 per person
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda
When: February 24 (seven days)
Cost: $1,465 per person
How to book these flight deals
- Visit the Sunwing website and select “last-minute vacations” under the “Vacation Deals” tab.
- Select Calgary (YYC) in the list of cities.
- Choose a package that works best for you with the lowest fares.