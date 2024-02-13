7 all-inclusive vacation deals to escape Calgary's cold this spring break

Spring break is right around the corner and if you’ve got a deep need for some sun, there are some great all-inclusive resorts to escape to.

From the Caribbean to Mexico, these are some last-minute all-inclusive vacations you’ll want to book right now.

Resort: HM Alma de Bayahibe

When: February 29 (seven days)

Cost: $1,565 per person

Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach

When: February 23 (seven days)

Cost: $1,355 per person

Resort: Blau Arenal Habana Beach

When: February 27 (seven days)

Cost: $1395 per person

Resort: Royal Decameron Club Caribbean

When: February 26 (seven days)

Cost: $2,291 per person

Resort: Krystal Grand Los Cabos

When: February 24 (seven days)

Cost: $1,815 per person

Resort: Melia Las Antillas

When: February 27 (seven days)

Cost: $1,605 per person

Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda

When: February 24 (seven days)

Cost: $1,465 per person

