Calgary is set to see a 22°C temperature swing this week

Cold weather is set to continue for the next few days in Calgary, but the good news is some warmer temperatures are on the way!

Snow is in the forecast until mid-week, but the sun will return on Thursday.

Before we get to those brighter skies, though, temperatures will stay pretty far below freezing, with Thursday night’s low sitting at -16°C.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll be back above zero, with Sunday’s daytime high being 6°C.

Between mid-week and the weekend, that’s a 22°C temperature swing!

It’s great for people looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year; it’s the perfect excuse to get out, put on your skates and check out one of the many rinks around the city.