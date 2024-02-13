NewsWeather

Calgary is set to see a 22°C temperature swing this week

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Feb 13 2024, 5:15 pm
Calgary is set to see a 22°C temperature swing this week
@lbourgeault/Instagram

Cold weather is set to continue for the next few days in Calgary, but the good news is some warmer temperatures are on the way!

Snow is in the forecast until mid-week, but the sun will return on Thursday.

Before we get to those brighter skies, though, temperatures will stay pretty far below freezing, with Thursday night’s low sitting at -16°C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll be back above zero, with Sunday’s daytime high being 6°C.

Between mid-week and the weekend, that’s a 22°C temperature swing!

It’s great for people looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year; it’s the perfect excuse to get out, put on your skates and check out one of the many rinks around the city.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop