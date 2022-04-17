10 things to do in Calgary this week: April 18 to 24

We’re now more than halfway through April, the Easter long weekend has passed, and spring activities are in full swing, meaning there’s plenty to do in Calgary right now.

Get spooked on a ghost tour, meet someone new at a singles mingle event, check out a free art exhibition, walk into a parallel universe at the science centre, and much more.

Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Check out Glenbow’s new FREE satellite exhibit at The Edison

What: Glenbow’s main building is currently closed for renovations, but its new satellite location at The Edison opens this week, featuring visiting exhibitions on temporary display. The first exhibition at The Edison, Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment, allows visitors to experience 200 works of art by a generation of 20th-century women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers, and sculptors who remained largely unrecognized amid celebrated male artists of the time.

When: Beginning April 9

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Where: The Edison (150 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free; timed ticket required for entry

Pretend you’re Alice at Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea

What: Indulge in delectable pastries, dainty finger sandwiches, and oven-fresh scones to enjoy with Fairmont-curated loose leaf teas at Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea. Alice in Wonderland-themed sweets include the Queen of Hearts Cookie, Eat Me Macaron, Cuckoo Clock Cupcake, and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from April 2 to May 1

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Pallier’s Hawthorn (133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $95 per adult

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen

Hillenburg and the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Meet that special someone at a singles mingle event

What: This fun, casual event is brought to you by Sarah Sociables and GirlsConnectYYC, allowing you to meet someone new in a cool, no-pressure environment. The goal is to put yourself out there, practice meeting new people, and just see what happens, with no forced games or situations and the hosts are there to facilitate mingling. Food and beverages are available to purchase at The Dark Arts throughout the event.

When: April 21

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink (838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $30 in advance, or $40 at the door

Get spooked at Heritage Park’s ghost tours

What: Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its Historical Village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately three kilometres of the park.

When: April 20, 21, 27, 28, and 29

Time: Tours beginning at 7 and 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary)

Cost: $22.95

Visit David Wilson’s solo exhibition at Gibson Fine Art

What: David Wilson has established himself among the most prestigious artists in Vancouver, and, after three decades and more than 20 solo exhibitions in his adopted hometown, Wilson is thrilled to make his debut at Gibson Fine Art in Calgary this month. Wilson marks his arrival in the city with In From the Cold, a characteristically sensitive collection of new works that marry the artist’s vivid technique with an interior narrative matured over his 30 years of work.

When: April 2 to 21

Time: 11 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and by appointment

Where: Gibson Fine Art (523 Cleveland Crescent SE, Calgary)

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in a new exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: April 23, April 30, and May 7

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children