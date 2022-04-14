A music festival with lush garden dance floors is coming to the Bow River bank in Calgary

Get excited, festival-goers! A brand new music festival is coming to Calgary this year, and it sounds like nothing we’ve ever seen in the city before.

The Zen Garden music festival plans to transform an iconic Calgary park on the banks of the Bow River into two lush garden dance floors. The d-floors will be powered by two big PK Sound rigs.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just in time to help the city celebrate the end of summer before the chilly fall weather hits.

We don’t have many details about this new Calgary music festival yet, but Zen Garden wrote in an Instagram post on April 1 to “stay tuned for our lineup, location, and ticket announcement,” and we can’t wait to hear more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zen Garden (@zengardenfestival)

While the event will take place at a Calgary park on the banks of the Bow River, that leaves plenty of options, since the river runs through the entire city and is home to plenty of green space.

And with endless musical talent these days, the performer lineup is sure to be amazing too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zen Garden (@zengardenfestival)

Catch you on one of those lush garden dance floors, YYC!

Zen Garden music festival

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Where: A Calgary park on the banks of the Bow River (exact location TBA)

Tickets: Cost and availability details to come

Instagram