Calgary has a "Friends"-themed escape room and it's giving us major '90s flashbacks

Could we BE any more excited? A Calgary escape room invites us into the world of TV’s most iconic group of Friends.

Are you a Rachel, a Monica, or a Phoebe? Do you tell jokes à la Chandler, relate to Ross’s rage, or flirt like Joey? Now’s your chance to get inside the mind of your favourite friend and see if you can find your way out of a Friends-themed escape room.

Escape60, a Calgary escape room venue, is featuring a premium escape room experience from March to September 2022 that’s inspired by the TV show. Best Friends is designed for groups of six to 12 players and gives guests 60 minutes to solve puzzles and get out of the locked room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESCAPE 60 YYC (@escape60yyc)

The experience is 70 to 80% lock-based, and while we don’t want to give away any clues as to what the puzzles are like, it’s safe to say that you’ll get some serious ’90s flashbacks playing this game. And remember, if the current solution you’re using to solve a clue isn’t working, you might just need to… PIVOT!!!

You might also like: Find haunted houses, boozy beverages, and kangaroos at this "halfway to Halloween" event

Cowboys Music Festival announces first concert for its 2022 return

11 things we bet you didn’t know you could do at Calgary Expo (PHOTOS)

All of Escape60’s games are custom built and made in-house, and the venue features standard, premium, and virtual escape rooms, along with cocktail labs and escape boxes, catering packages, interactive puzzles books, and team building and private events.

Escape60 also offers beer, wine, spirits, and specialty drinks with a full-service wet bar and lounge area. Enjoy a beverage before or after gameplay, and make sure to try one of their themed drinks, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESCAPE 60 YYC (@escape60yyc)

And if Friends isn’t your thing, Escape60 also hosts several other pop culture-inspired escape rooms, including Prank Dwight, Burn Book, and Jurassic Escape.

Escape60’s premium live escape room experiences are $36 per person, so round up your best pals, binge a few seasons of the show to brush up on your Friends knowledge, and snag tickets for this escape room ASAP because it’s only in Calgary for a limited time.

Best Friends escape room

When: Time slots available between March and September 2022

Where: Escape60 (1638 10th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $36 per person