Catch the first "Harry Potter" movie on the big screen for $3 at select theatres this month

Calling all Hogwarts lovers: you can watch the first Harry Potter movie in theatres this month – and the best part is, it’ll cost you less than $3.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in November 2001 (over 20 years ago!), so you can watch it on DVD anytime you like, but there’s just something special about seeing the wizarding world on the big screen.

Select Cineplex cinemas are allowing Calgarians to do just that on April 23 as a part of its “Family Favourites” series, with tickets going for $2.99 per person.

Family Favourite runs on Saturdays at select theatres across the city, offering the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

Two theatres in Calgary will screen the first Harry Potter movie at 11 am on Saturday, April 23. The film will be shown at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook and Cineplex Cinemas East Hills.

Whether you can recite Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone word-for-word or need to brush up on your Hogwarts facts, this is the perfect opportunity to re-watch an old favourite.

The $2.99 tickets are available online now, so snag yours ASAP and make a movie date with your family, friends, that special someone, or even just go alone – you’re sure to be in good company!

Cineplex Family Favourites: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

When: April 23

Time: 11 am

Where: Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary) and Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $2.99 per person; available online