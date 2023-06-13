12 things to do at the Calgary Stampede for under $50

The Calgary Stampede kicks off in style, and you can enjoy it for free! See some wild floats and get a front-row look at a few celebrities. Plus, if you head right to the grounds after it is done, you get into Stampede for free.

Cost: Free

If you want to save money during the Stampede, you can have a steady diet of pancakes for 10 days and not spend a dime. There are so many great chances to try out some pancakes across the city.

Cost: Free

You’d be amazed at how many food dishes can include bugs. Some wild menu items are a staple of the Calgary Stampede. You won’t be able to get a ton for under $50, but you can absolutely try out a couple of interesting dishes.

Cost: Varies by item

While there are plenty of concerts that will stretch your budget, the Stampede offers some great options that are included with your admission to the grounds. Nashville North and the Big 4 Roadhouse give you some great choices with lots of beverages, while the Coke stage is located right by the midway.

Cost: Free with admission to the Stampede

There are so many great rides to choose from with a few new attractions sprinkled in every year. There are a few ticket packages available for under $50 so you can enjoy them without breaking the bank.

Cost: 1 Coupon – $1, 11 Coupons – $10, 22 Coupons – $20, 55 Coupons – $50

Experience the cultures of the Kainai, Piikani, Siksika, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina First Nations of Treaty 7 in Elbow River Camp. Check out 26 tipis featuring local artisans selling jewelry and art, bannock and Saskatoonberry jam, and traditional dancing.

Cost: Free with admission to the Stampede

There are four chances a day to get a massive hit of adrenaline with the extreme sports portion of the Stampede at the Monster Energy Compound. Check out some wild stunts that seem to defy gravity.

Cost: Free with admission to the Stampede

One of the cutest parts of the Calgary Stampede is also one of the most budget-friendly options. Check out the incredibly talented dogs four times a day. It is also indoors, so it’s a nice break from the heat.

Cost: Free with admission to the Stampede

The Calgary Stampede Powwow brings two days of competition on July 12 & 13. You’ll see the best dancers and drummers from across Canada and the United States highlighting the diversity of First Nations dancing, singing, and drumming.

Cost: Free with admission to the Stampede

This is another cost-effective way to beat the heat at the Stampede. See original artwork and photographs while enjoying music and other entertainment at the Window on the West Stage. There is also a relaxing Wine Garden to let you escape the hustle of the Calgary Stampede for a bit.

Cost: Free with admission to the Stampede

See some adorable animals and learn about the farming world in Alberta with plenty of hands-on demonstrations and fun events to check out throughout the Stampede.

Cost: Free with admission to the Stampede

See the Fireworks

It does cost a pretty penny to get into the grandstand show, but fireworks are tough to hide. You can see the fireworks from anywhere on or around the grounds making it the perfect way to end a budget-friendly day.