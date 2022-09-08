12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 9 to 11

Fall weather is here and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary this weekend. Country music is once again centre stage across the city.

Plus celebrate different cultures from across the globe with several fun festivals to check out.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

You might also like: Festival-style beer tasting and food event kicks off this weekend in Calgary

Calgary's first-ever Taste of Italy food festival kicks off this weekend

6 fall events that we're looking forward to in Calgary this season

Calaway Park/Facebook Calaway Park/Facebook

What: Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” in one section of the venue. Get ready for spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays (and the holiday Monday in October) September 10 to October 10

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with admission ($39.95 for tickets bought online for those aged 3 to 49)

Get ready for a magical night of laughs with Potted Potter

What: Potted Potter The Unauthorized Harry Experience, a Parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into seventy hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

When:

September 13 – 7:30 pm

September 14 – 7:30 pm

September 15 – 7:30 pm

September 16 – 7:30 pm

September 17 – 2 pm, 5pm, 8pm

September 18 – 2 pm, 5 pm

September 20 – 7:30 pm

September 21 – 7:30 pm

September 22 – 7:30 pm

September 23 – 7:30 pm

September 24 – 2 pm, 5pm, 8pm

September 25 – 2 pm, 5pm



Where: Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons (215 8th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Starting at $42

Check out some amazing lights at the Calgary Chinatown Lantern Festival

What: This one-day event will feature exquisite light and lantern displays alongside amazing local vendors, booths, and food trucks! This event will be a celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival that falls on September 10 this year.

When: September 9

Where: 2nd Avenue SW & Daqing Square (West of Chinese Cultural Centre)

Time: 4 pm – 10 pm

Tickets: Free

Celebrate the Culture of India with the India Film Festival

What: The Eight India Film Festival of Alberta is coming to Calgary this weekend. It is a celebration of the culture of India with a focus on cinema. “This year’s film selections contain works from established master filmmakers and exciting new voices making their cinematic debut. There are films from all four corners of India, including a special inclusion of a film from Bangladesh which is one of the best films from South Asia in recent years,” said Sachin Gandhi, Lead Programmer of India Film Festival of Alberta.

When: September 9 – 11

Where: Canyon Meadows Cinemas (13226 Macleod Trail)

Tickets: Start at $15

Dust off your Cowboy Boots for Country Music Week

What: Calgary will host the biggest night in country music with the Canadian Country Music Association awards on September 11. And of course, we are turning it into a big party. There will be non-stop music events happening all over Calgary as well, with the “Off-Country Music Festival” at bars across Calgary, including King Eddy, Twisted Element, and Cold Garden. There will also be some shows at the Central Library. Friday night will be a tribute night for the legends of Canadian country music. Shannon Ella hosts the event that will feature 2022 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee George Fox and performances from a number of performers. All of it leads up to the main event, the CCMA Awards. The show in Calgary is celebrating the Canadian Country Music Association’s 40th anniversary with tons of amazing performances scheduled from acts like Brett Kissell, Dallas Smith, and Gord Bamford. Tickets are still available!

When: September 7 – 11

Where: Venues across the city

Take in a countrified Drag Brunch ahead of the CCMA Awards

What: Calgary loves a good Drag Brunch and we LOVE our country music so this is the perfect fit. Hosted by country singer Nicole Rayy and Birthday Girl, expect nothing but epic performances from the co-hosts as well as rapper Tea Fannie, queen Nearah Nuff, and singer Ashley Ghostkeeper. The brunch will obviously have a country theme with lots of great food and drinks to check out.

When: September 11

Where: The Prairie Emporium

Time: 12 pm – 2:30 pm

Cost: $15

Have fun supporting local businesses at the Inglewood Night Market

What: Head to one of Calgary’s trendiest areas for a great night to enjoy some great local vendors selling diverse goods from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques & collectibles. Check out some great food options as well along with some live music and performances.

When: September 9

Where: The Nash Restaurant is a good place to start (925 11th Street SE)

Time: 5 pm to 11 pm

Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums

What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artifacts.

When: From now until September 18

Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Seniors $5 (Free on Tuesdays); Youths $5; Family $30; Children under seven, as well as veterans/serving military personnel, get in free

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple of “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Experience what this province has to offer with Alberta Culture Days

What: Alberta Culture Days is a month-long celebration in the province bringing communities together for fun events for the whole family. Communities are encouraged to put their own events together. People can check out events like Contemporary African Dance, Tie Die lessons, and soup-making classes.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Various locations across the province

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children