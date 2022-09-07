This weekend marks the first-ever Taste of Italy Calgary food and culture festival.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 11 from 11 am to 9 pm at the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association.

There will be live shows, musicians, dancing, DJs, and more, but also many of the best Italian food spots all in one place. Sauce Italian Kitchen and Market, Roma Catering, Mr. Cappuccino, and the Spinelli Italian Centre Shop are just a handful of vendors to expect.

These spots will have authentic Italian drinks and food dishes to buy and try.

Gustoso Italian Street Food is known for delicious eats like meatball sandwiches, gnocchi, and cannoli, while other places like the Italian Super Market are likely to bring specialty items and its wood-fired pizza.

Enjoy trying as much food as you possibly can while listening to familiar Italian melodies like “That’s Amore,” “Funiculi Funicula,” and “Santa Lucia” by a wandering accordion player.

If you love Italian food, or simply love an exciting weekend event, check this new festival out.

For a full list of vendors this year, visit the TOI website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Italy Calgary (@tasteofitalycalgary)

When: Sunday, September 11 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

