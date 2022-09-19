11 things to do in Calgary this week: September 19 to 25

Some magical laughs, a major movie festival, and a couple of fun artistic celebrations highlight the things to do in Calgary this week.

Plus, a chance to set yourself up for the future and a great market.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

Enjoy a magical night of laughs with Potted Potter

What: Potted Potter, a parody by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

When:

September 20 – 7:30 pm

September 21 – 7:30 pm

September 22 – 7:30 pm

September 23 – 7:30 pm

September 24 – 2 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm

September 25 – 2 pm, 5 pm



Where: Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons — 215 8 Avenue SE

Tickets: Starting at $42

Get set for your future with the MBA Tour

What: The MBA Tour is back in-person! Next stop? Calgary! Meet admissions

decision-makers from top business schools like Toronto Rotman, York Schulich,

University of British Columbia, McGill University, Ivey Business School, IE Business

School and more than 10 others. One day only!

When: Thursday, September 22

Time: 4:30 to 9:00 pm

Where: The Westin Calgary – 320 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Tickets/Admissions: Free, RSVP Required

Blow your mind with Beakerhead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beakerhead (@beakerhead)

What: Get ready for an experience with a wild mash-up of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Experience human-powered mech, creativity and ingenuity with Hack the House, science mixed with rap, makers, food, fun, Reading with Royalty, creating, wonder and much more.

When: September 23 to 25

Where: Telus Spark (September 23); Century Gardens (September 24 and 25)

Cost: Free

Take in some great movies at Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival is taking over Calgary to kick off the fall! There is a film for everyone with focuses on local films plus sports, music, and a whole lot more. There are different bundles you can get as well as other presentations to satisfy the most die-hard movie fanatic.

When: September 22 to October 2

Where: Various theatres around the city and at-home options

Cost: Bundles start at $35

Get some fun shopping in with the Etsy Calgary Fall Market

A massive DIY pop-up market returns to Calgary. Everything available at the Etsy pop-up is made by local sellers. Shop from local handmade and vintage sellers featuring home goods, jewellery, fashion, art, and even snacks. Half of Saturday’s ticket proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Centre of Calgary.

When: September 23 to 24

Time: Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10

Price: $5 per person per day; children 12 and under are free

Have a fun, retro party with YYC Block Party

What: A Calgary mall is kicking it old school with a giant, 120-foot roller rink to help people in the city “let the good times roll” this summer. The massive rink at Deerfoot City is part of a 215-foot art and play space which was all designed with art from four Canadian artists: WKNDRS, Tyler Lemermeyer, Sarah Lamoureux, and Natalia Ionescu. People who check out #YYCBlockParty at the Calgary mall will also be able to take in ping pong, tetherball, and lawn games for all ages to enjoy. There are some Instagram-worthy spots too, including a vintage boombox sculpture and a sculpture of a giant roller skate.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64 Avenue NE

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Experience what the province has to offer with Alberta Culture Days

What: Alberta Culture Days is a month-long celebration in the province bringing communities together for fun events for the whole family. Communities are encouraged to put their own events together. People can check out events like Contemporary African Dance, tie-dye lessons, and soup-making classes.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Various locations across the province

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)