15 things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 14 to 16
As we head towards Halloween there are lots of things to do in Calgary, including a number of scary activities and family-friendly events to check out.
One of the biggest comedians on the planet is in town and we have a couple of major festivals taking place.
Here are 15 things to do this weekend in Calgary:
Take in wines from all over the world
What: After 25 years, the Rockey Mountain Wine and Food Festival has aged like a fine wine. Explore an incredible array of dynamic wines, smooth spirits, and downright delicious beers from around the globe, all under one roof at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park. Cap it all off with amazing bites from some of Calgary’s best restaurants.
When: October 14 to 15
Where: BMO Centre
Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, noon to 10 pm
Tickets: $35.68
Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022
What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park until October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.
When: September 22 to October 31
Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Time: Various
Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here
Laugh along with John Mulaney
What: The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian is bringing his From Scratch show to Calgary. It is presented by Just For Laughs, with the tour playing to sold-out crowds across North America. The WGA award winner is also renowned for starring on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway, for hosting Saturday Night Live five times, and for his roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
When: October 15, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Take a ride on the Train of Terror
What: Train of Terror has been around for six years. Canada’s only moving haunted house sits southeast of Calgary. The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula and castles and executions.
When: Fridays and Saturdays until October 29, Sunday, October 30
Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of Mossleigh, AB on Highway 24.
Cost: $85
Get inked at the Alberta Tattoo Convention
What: If you are looking for a tattoo, this would be a great time. Some of the best artists in the city and around the world will be in Calgary this weekend for the Alberta Tattoo Convention. If you are interested in permanently marking your body up there are still a lot of great displays and contests to check out.
When: October 14 to 16
Where: BMO Centre
Cost: Starting at $30
Brave your way through a “Wicked” haunted house
What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”
When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to November 4
Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, Alberta
Time: Fridays, 7 to 9:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 to 10 pm
Tickets: Starting at $22
Enjoy a unique night of theatre
What: Gender? I Hardly Know Them is a queer sketch troupe founded by Elena Eli Belyea and Sydney Campbell. Drawing from their experiences of growing up gay, hot, and short in Edmonton, LGBTQ2S+ comedians Campbell and Belyea are out to queer the world, one denim punchline at a time.
When: October 13 to 16
Where: Motel Theatre — 225 8th Avenue SE
Tickets: $37
Have a fun day with the family at the Calgary Farmyard
View this post on Instagram
What: While the Calgary Farmyard is home to the biggest corn maze in southern Alberta, it also has plenty of activities to celebrate fall, including Harvest Lights, during which the entire farm (except the maze) will be lit up in a fantastic display every Friday and Saturday night.
Calgary Farmyard has a large variety of locally grown carving pumpkins, gourds, sugar pies, and ornamentals on display and for purchase.
When: Open Friday to Sunday until October 30
Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Sundays from 9:30 am to 5 pm
Where: 284022 Township Road 224
Tickets: $21.95 for Fall Days and Harvest Lights if purchased online, or $26.50 at the farm gate. Children ages two and under are free.
Screamfest
View this post on Instagram
What: Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. Check out the haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games.
There will be six different haunted houses, with the promise of something new for 2022! There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more. A special, adults-only night will take place on October 27.
When: October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 31
Time: 7 pm to midnight
Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $25; available now
See the spooky side of science with Orange Crush
What: Telus Spark is celebrating the spooky season with some wild displays this October. “Orange Crush” gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold an eyeball (we hope it’s your only time anyway 😳). You can also discover the spooky side of space and hang out with some creepy, crawly bugs.
When: Now until October 31
Time: Science centre hours (Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm; Friday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm)
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)
Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard
View this post on Instagram
What: Make sure you bring your flashlights to the Calgary Farmyard. The corn maze will stay dark to add an extra challenge for those in attendance. The rest of the farmyard will be lit up so you can see the 35 activities it has on-site for a perfect fall experience.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 16 to October 31
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224
Tickets: $19.95 if purchased online in advance; $24.95 at the gate
Face your friends at Spooktacular Mini Golf
View this post on Instagram
What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary. But if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.
When: On until October 31
Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Tickets: $10
Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park
What: A must-try for anyone in Calgary at any time, Cobb’s is gearing up for the spooky season by turning into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.” Along with some haunted houses, there will be rides, games like archery tag, and lots of great food to try out.
If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night, the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.
When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park — 1500 84th Street NE
Tickets: $26
Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo
View this post on Instagram
What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.
When: Every Sunday until November 13
Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children
Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre
What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.
When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children