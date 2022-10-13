BVJ announces huge names including Morgan Wallen for 2023 lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The biggest stars in country music are returning to central Alberta, with the Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) announcing just some of its 2023 lineup.

Headliners and arena-country stars Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Dallas Smith, and Parker McCollum are all set to appear during the festival, which runs from August 3 to 6, 2023.

Thrilled to announce @MorganWallen @DierksBentley and @dallassmith as next year’s headliners, with @ParkerMcCollum headlining the Thursday Night Kickoff Party! Check out the full lineup and get your tickets at https://t.co/bpMEoPOjim 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hPZMs782GJ — Big Valley Jamboree (@theBVJ) October 13, 2022

Tickets for general admission to take in all three days of the festival start at $300 and can be purchased here. If you are looking to splurge, the three-day standing pit passes go for $575.

Camping, with many areas already sold out, ranges from $195 to $375.

So grab your tickets and get ready for some good country music. We can’t wait for next summer!