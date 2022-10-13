EventsSummerConcerts

BVJ announces huge names including Morgan Wallen for 2023 lineup

Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 13 2022, 3:15 pm
The biggest stars in country music are returning to central Alberta, with the Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) announcing just some of its 2023 lineup.

Headliners and arena-country stars Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Dallas Smith, and Parker McCollum are all set to appear during the festival, which runs from August 3 to 6, 2023.

Tickets for general admission to take in all three days of the festival start at $300 and can be purchased here. If you are looking to splurge, the three-day standing pit passes go for $575.

Camping, with many areas already sold out, ranges from $195 to $375.

So grab your tickets and get ready for some good country music. We can’t wait for next summer!

