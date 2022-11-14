7 things to do in Calgary this week: November 14 to 20

We are moving closer to Christmas and there are lots of things to do in Calgary, including a number of fun festivals and winter activities to check out.

So many chances to get your shopping done or to get into the spirit with fun displays and events.

What: The International Christmas Market is back in full force with some new and exciting changes, with over 300 unique vendors including – for the first time – an outdoor Christmas tree lot. Bring your friends and family and enjoy the yuletide entertainment, kids zone with a daily petting zoo and activities, and a magical holiday atmosphere. Santa’s Reindeer can be spotted in the Riding Hall Circle on Sundays of each weekend as they prepare for their Christmas journey.

When: November 18 to 20, 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4

Time: Noon to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: Check out the 18th anniversary of this must-try winter event just outside of Calgary. You can get a start on your Christmas shopping from over 50 vendors. Plus, there are some awesome food options available.

When: Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20

Time: Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta — one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24

Tickets: Free admission

What: Enjoy a magical outdoor holiday mini-putt experience at Chinook Centre. Swap your golf club and golf ball for a hockey stick and puck, as they combine two Canadian favourites for a festive nine-hole game of mini putt. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity. Space is very limited so be sure to reserve your tee-off time now!

When: November 17 to 21

Time: Various time slots available; reserve yours online now

Where: CF Chinook Centre (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $5 to reserve your tee time

What: Get some great Christmas gifts at the Shawnessy Christmas Craft Fair. Check out two floors of unique, handcrafted items from artisans and crafters from Calgary and the surrounding area. Admission is a donation of your choice to the Calgary Food Bank.

When: November 19

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Shawnessy Barn — 224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW

Cost: Starting at $69.95