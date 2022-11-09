Back under the big top: Cirque is coming back to Calgary this summer

After a few years away, Cirque du Soleil is bringing the big top back to Calgary next summer with Kooza.

The performers guaranteed to awe audiences will be back in Calgary from August 25 to October 8, 2023, on the Stampede Grounds, with tickets going on sale on November 14.

Kooza senior publicist Julie Desmarais shares what people in Calgary can expect next summer.

“Kooza is the most daring Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performance. Our audiences in Calgary are in for a treat with nail-biting acrobatics such as the wheel of death, the double high wire, or the teeterboard. You will also see a very touching story following the Innocent character on a quest to discover that everything is possible when you believe in it,” Desmarais said.

“Additionally, the live powerful music score performed by a seven-piece band and two singers will guide you along the feats on display, and a special mention to our very funny trio of clowns that will surely make you laugh!”

Kooza is said to be a tribute to a traditional circus with a Cirque twist. And if you are a long-time Cirque du Soleil fan in Calgary, the name Kooza will be familiar to you as Cirque brought that show to our city back in 2010.

Desmarais says the show has grown quite a bit since then.

“Our shows are made to evolve over time. When Kooza was relaunched in the fall of 2021, the artistic team had a few ideas on how the show could continue to grow by developing new comedy acts with the trio of clowns, adding a powerful aerial tissue number, and finding new artists in the roles of the Trickster bringing along new skills set. Kooza showcases 10 acrobatic numbers and two rotation acts: Diabolos and Cyr Wheel. Each of these acts are brightened by lighting and amazing costumes.”

The last time Cirque du Soleil brought the big top to Calgary was before the pandemic back in 2019.

Obviously, a lot has gone on in the world since then. But, Desmarais says it also takes a lot to put these shows together.

“It can take up to two years to create a new Cirque du Soleil production starting with selecting a creation team, developing a concept, and finding the talent to perform in this new show. This time allows the costumes and makeup to be created and made, the composer to write the music, [who] often serves as a conductor in the shows,” said Desmarais.

“The acrobatic and dance coaches will not only create the choreography or acrobatic sequences but also train the artists. Finally, the process will permit the technical elements to be designed such as lighting, sound, props for example.”

It takes about 100 people to put one of these shows on. For the performers, Desmarais explains they have a lot of prep to do leading up to showtime.

“On a show day, the performers will come early to the big top to warm up which can include stretching, exercising, or working out, some of the acts will train up to three times a week on stage, enjoy some food prepared by our chefs in the kitchen, relaxing and start getting ready for the show,” she explained.

“At about two hours before the show, the artists start applying makeup — which can take up to 2.5 hours — warming up and [then] perform in the show. This schedule can vary depending [on] if we have two or three shows in one day.”

Kooza by Cirque du Soleil

When: August 25 to October 8, 2023

Where: Stampede Park

Tickets: Available November 14, 2022, here