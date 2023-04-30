10 things to do in Calgary this week: May 1 to 7

We are now into May and with the warm weather comes some great things to do in Calgary including two huge concerts.

Or you can grab a drink with some friends or just enjoy the beauty that is Calgary.

Here are 10 things to do this week in Calgary.

With over 700 beers, ciders, and spirits from more than 150 breweries and distilleries to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with.

When: May 5 and 6, 2023 from 5 to 10 pm (Friday), noon to 4:30 pm, and 5:30 to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park Halls D, E, and F – 20 Roundup Way, Calgary

Tickets: $19.99 to $49.99 in advance, purchase online.

Members of the metal icon Megadeath are giving Calgary rock fans an amazing show to start the month. Along with one of the biggest metal bands of their time, Bullet For My Valentine, Megadeath is bringing its legendary music to the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.

When: May 2

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: 5:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $141

Juno Award-winner Walk off The Earth brings its unique style to Calgary for what promises to be a great show. You’ll have a fire in your soul after this fantastic performance that might feature some of the great covers that won the popular band multiple awards on YouTube.

When: May 6

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $62.59

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see.

When: Now until May 13

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (220 9th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Start at $80

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: Now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Now until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city and with the weather getting better now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.