14 things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 24 to 26

The weather is getting nicer, and there are a lot of great things to do in Calgary to help you enjoy the beginning of spring.

We also get to enjoy a couple of great concerts and cheer on the Flames in a huge game at the dome.

Here are 14 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: At this one-day special event hosted by Telus, you can get one free day pass by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or device to be recycled. Explore the Telus interactive learning station to learn how recycling supports biodiversity and the environment, and take home fun prizes!

When: March 25

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre (220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast)

Tickets/Admissions: You can get one free day pass by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or device to be recycled. If you do not have a device you can purchase a ticket on-site or before on the Science Centre website.

What: The Calgary Flames’ push towards the post-season continues as they face the San Jose Sharks at the dome. Come enjoy the action at a rare matinee in Calgary and cheer on the Flames.

When: Saturday, March 25

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Time: 2 pm

Cost: Start at $36.89

What: One of the most beloved Canadian country artists, Dean Brody, is coming to Calgary. Brody is bringing his storytelling and amazing lyrics along with his number-one hits to Winsport for what should be a great night.

When: March 24

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Winsport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Starting at $74.49

What: Calgary’s largest premium wine, spirits, and beer tasting is back for another great event. Grape Escape brings in over 125 vendors, plus some fun sommelier-led tasting events with tons of great options to check out.

When: March 24 and March 25

Where: BMO Centre

Tickets: $65

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: March 24 to December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar (14th Avenue NE)

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: The band with Alberta roots is back in Calgary this month at Commonwealth for a show with Fake Shark. If you feel like you “Never Have Time,” you should try to make some for this one as it should be an unreal show.

When: March 24

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar and Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW

Tickets: $22.16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: From now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: The Electric Highway Festival is coming to Dickens on March 23, 24, and 25 with Canadian bands trekking from across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba along with American headliners, Los Angeles’ Sasquatch. This year’s event focuses on Desert rock and metal, Doom, Sludge, and Heavy Psych and has expanded to include some punk and hardcore bands as well.

When: March 23 to March 25

Where: Dickens (1000 9th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Start at $20

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

What: Canstruction Calgary brings together teams to create amazing structures out of non-perishable food items. The structures are judged, exhibited to the public, and then deconstructed, with food going to the Calgary Food Bank. Using 37,778 cans of food, nine teams will create structures that will be judged and on display at Southcentre Mall until the end of March.

When: Until March 31

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Rd SE)