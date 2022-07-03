11 things to do in Calgary this week: July 4 to 10

This week in Calgary? Only The Greatest Out Door Show on Earth! Plus, pancakes, a night at the zoo, more pancakes and live music.

Here are 11 things to see this week in Calgary.

Get Wild About Art at the Calgary Zoo

What: An evening to support local artists and appreciate how nature inspires us all. Unique art of all kinds – paint, photo, sculpture, chalk, musical and performance will be paired with animals around the zoo. Many artists will be demonstrating their skills live and welcome your questions and comments. Your ticket grants you admission to the zoo (at your timed ticket entry) and wine/alcohol tasting samples from participating vendors. There will be chef-attended, art-inspired food stations, art walk and sale, art demonstrations and live performances. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase from 5 pm – 8:30 pm with debit or credit. Special diets must be requested in advance and can not be accommodated onsite the day of.

When: Friday, July 8

Time: Timed ticket with first entry at 5 pm, last timed entry 6 – 6:30 pm. Entries will be staggered in 30-minute intervals to increase customer experience. Last call will be at 8:30 pm and event ends at 9 pm.

Where: Wilder Institure/Calgary Zoo

Cost: $79 + GST

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: On now until July 31

Where: Telus Spark (220 Saint George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $29

Take in the Calgary Stampede Parade!

What: For the first time in two years the Calgary Stampede is back to normal. Kevin Costner is the parade marshal helping kick off the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

When: Friday, July 8

Time: 7:30 am Prarade Prelude, 9 am official start

Where: 9th Avenue and 3rd Street SE

Cost: Free

Check out as many Pancake breakfasts as you can handle!

What: A Stampede tradition, some would say the best stampede tradition. Pancake breakfasts are spread out across the city during the massive event. See how many you can get to!

When: Friday, July 8 to Sunday July 17

Time: Varies by location

Where: All throughout the city

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where we can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 pm – 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Dr SW)

Cost: Free

Head outside to do some shopping at the Inglewood Night Market

What: Check out one of Calgary’s hippest areas to see some locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods; from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques & collectibles, artisan eats & more!

When: July 8

Time: 5 pm – 11 pm

Where: 10 ave and 10 Street SE

Cost: Depends on what you buy

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: Calgary Public Library is hosting a series of free programs and events for National Indigenous History Month this June. Programming throughout the month includes panel discussions, Indigenous Family Storytime, book displays, and a film screening, all kicked off with a mini powwow on June 4.

When: Throughout June

Time: Varies by program

Where: Varies by program

Cost: Free

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell at Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)