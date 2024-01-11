9 super fun things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 12 to 14

While it’s supposed to be freezing cold in Calgary this week, temperatures are supposed to rise towards the end of the weekend, which means you might feel like leaving the house!

If you do, there are so many fun things to do around the city, whether you just want to cozy up somewhere warm or check out something new and fun to do outside.

Rent Ice Bikes at Bowness Park

What: If you’re looking for a fun new winter activity, why not give ice biking a try? These unique contraptions let you peddle while sitting and enjoying the view of the park from your bike!

When: Park hours are from 5 am to 11 pm. The rental shop is open Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bowness Park — 8900 48th Avenue NW

Price:

Visit the Calgary Zoo

What: Zoolights might be finished for the year, but there’s still a furry winter attraction: the zoo’s two new polar bears! Baffin and Siku arrived in Calgary this fall, and their exhibit became open to the public on December 1. Calgarians have already fallen in love with the pair of previously orphaned bears.

The Penguin Walk will also be returning starting next week!

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Go skating

What: Now that the cold has set in, there are so many places around Calgary where you can get your skate on. From probably the most popular spot in the city — Olympic Plaza — to Bowness Park, it’s a great way to get outside and have fun in the colder months.

When: Various times

Where: Multiple rinks around Calgary, you can view them on a map here

Price: FREE

Calgary Renovation Show

What: New year, new space! This massive expo is a great place to get started with fresh design inspiration, helpful tips, innovative products, and fantastic deals on remodelling, home improvement, decor, and outdoor spaces. You’ll find hundreds of experts gathered all in the same place!

When: January 12 to 14 – 20 Roundup Way SE

Where: BMO Centre

Price: Tickets range in price from $6.50 for a half-day ticket to $13 for a full-day ticket and can be purchased online here.

The Guardians of Christmas

What: If you find yourself longing for the holidays now that most of us have settled back into our normal routine, there’s still a way you can enjoy it! This spin-off of Guardians of the Galaxy is a fun way to keep the whole family entertained, and if you want to dress up as your favourite superhero, you might even win a prize!

When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre – Westbrook Mall – 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see a rendition of Top Gun — but not for long! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical complete with a full-course meal for the last time this weekend.

When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre – Westbrook Mall — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Ride the Ranch

What: YYC Cycle is partnering with Ranchman’s for an epic charity spin class, all set to the beat of some of the best country tunes. There’s also a ton more being offered during the exclusive six-hour event.

When: January 14 from 2 to 8 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail S

Tickets: Tickets are $30 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Films at the Fort

What: Fort Calgary is continuing its tradition of showing iconic films in its Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This week, you’ll be able to catch Indiana Jones and The Princess Bride on the big screen.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Banff Gondola/Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here