Disco roller skating nights are coming to Calgary this month

If you’ve anxiously been waiting for Calgary’s new roller skating rink to open, these funky roller skating nights are bound to keep you entertained in the meantime.

Complete with laser lights and funky music, these evenings will be a great way to roll into the new year this month.

The weekly event is hosted by Fresh Rollers, a Calgary-based group that offers roller skate parties and lessons at community centres around the city.

The first disco night of the year will kick off this Tuesday at the Mid-Sun Community Centre. It has over 8,000 square feet of smooth hardwood floor, so make sure to bring your friends with you because there is more than enough space to fill!

Tickets are $15 per person, and rentals are available for an additional $5. You have to reserve your skates in advance by emailing them at [email protected].

Calgarians are still eagerly awaiting the new roller skating rink that is set to open soon!

Calgary Roller Skate has been teasing the construction updates on social media over the past few weeks, so it’s only a matter of time!

Mid-week disco roller skating nights

When: Beginning Tuesday, January 9, from 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Mid-Sun Community Centre – 50 Midpark Rise SE

Price: $15 per person and $5 for rentals