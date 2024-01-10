These official Bob Ross painting classes in Calgary are so soothing

Sometimes life can feel overwhelming and you might find yourself looking for ways to unwind, but you’d be surprised what a little bit of paint can do. Or at least that’s what Bob Ross would say!

Bob Ross was an internationally beloved icon known for his creativity, positivity and enthusiasm in his instructional art show The Joy of Painting, which aired in the 1980s and 1990s. For many, it still evokes a sense of nostalgia and comfort.

Tracey Leigh Crozier is a Bob Ross Certified Instructor based in Calgary and offers official paint nights around the city, where you can create your own masterpieces inspired by Ross’s legacy. She was even taught by Steve Ross (Bob’s son) and Bob’s best friend, who is an artist living in Indiana.

Crozier became a certified Bob Ross Landscape Oil Painting Instructor in Florida 11 years ago after recovering from cancer. The course was developed years ago by Bob Ross himself in an effort to share his joy of painting around the world.

“I loved Bob Ross and his happy painting world of soothing landscapes and decided it could be an outlet I can use to help people learn to paint their way through some of life’s challenges. It’s why I initially became an Instructor and an art therapy facilitator to share the gift of painting soothing landscapes to help people heal through art. It is also fun to paint in a world of colour!”

Crozier regularly offers group classes at Kensington Art Supply and small workshops at her home studio in the NW and Airbnb’s around the city.

Let your worries fade away one brushstroke at a time and fall into a world where “there are no mistakes, just happy little accidents,” as Bob Ross famously put it.

You can sign up for her next available workshop through Kensington Art Supply here. They’ve sold out for this month, but you can join the waitlist or sign up for a night in February or March.

If you’d like to check out a list of her other unique experiences, you can check them out here.

When: Various times

Where: Kensington Art Supply – 6999 11th Street Southeast #120 and Airbnb’s around the city

Price: Starting at $85 at Kensington art supply and can be purchased online here