11 things to do in Calgary this Victoria Day long weekend: May 20 to 23

With an extra day off for Victoria Day this weekend, there are lots of things to do in Calgary to fill your time, so be sure to make plans with family or friends and get out there.

You can go on a cheap movie date at Cineplex, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, sample Calgary’s most iconic beverage at a new festival, check out an art exhibit, step into an alternate reality at the science centre, and much more.

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this Victoria Day long weekend.

Attend the grand reopening of a number of attractions across the city

What: May long weekend often kicks off the summer operating season for many attractions in and around Calgary. Fly down the track at Downhill Karting by Skyline Luge, have some old-fashioned fun at Heritage Park Historical Village, spend time with baby kangaroos at Cobb’s Adventure Park, ride the rollercoaster at Calaway Park, or fill your day exploring at Calgary Farmyard.

Check with attractions’ websites directly to find details about hours, pricing, and location.

Sample Calgary’s most famous beverage at YYCaesarfest

What: May 19 is National Caesar Day in Canada, and the city that invented the drink will be honouring the “holiday” with a huge two-day festival at The Big Four Building in Stampede Park. Samples for all types of Caesars, craft beverages, Caesar-related products, and more will be available.

A general admission ticket to the YYCaesarfest will include entrance to the festival, a vote for your favourite Caesar, and access to the YYCaesarfest online map to make sure you hit as many spots as possible. In the hopes of earning your vote, participating vendors will be showcasing their unique recipes, quality products, and extravagant garnishes used.

When: May 19 and 20

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Big Four Building on Stampede Park (1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary)

Cost: General admission is $28.92, with all sample tickets costing about $2 each

Watch Tim Hus perform at the iconic King Eddy

What: Tim Hus is returning to the King Eddy with songs to sing and stories to tell this weekend. The Alberta songwriter performs story-songs that capture the pioneering spirit that motivates and inspires truck drivers, miners, rum runners, trappers, men of the land, men of the sea, and vagabonds.

When: May 20

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $15

Celebrate anime and pop culture at Otafest

What: Otafest is a popular annual event for Calgary’s Japanese anime and pop culture enthusiasts, and the 2022 edition is back to an in-person festival. At the event, you’ll find anime screenings, an exhibitor hall, community panels, cosplay contests, voice actors, concerts, and plenty more.

When: May 21 and 22

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre (136 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $35 for a single day pass, or $55 for a weekend pass

Explore the Calgary Zoo after hours during ZooNights

What: Enjoy extended hours at the Calgary Zoo this weekend. The zoo will be open until 8 pm during ZooNights to allow guests extra time to visit their favourite animals and explore the gardens and grounds. With your ZooNights ticket, you can enter the venue anytime after 9 am – but in the evening hours, you may find some special entertainment around the park, along with adult beverages available for purchase.

When: May 21 and 22

Time: Extended zoo hours from 5 to 8 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $34.95 for adults, and $24.95 for children

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen

Hillenburg. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more. Shows take place in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: May 21 and 28

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)