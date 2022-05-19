Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Victoria Day long weekend

In case you couldn’t tell by the ever-changing weather we’ve had this week, the Victoria Day long weekend is almost upon us. Some businesses and services in Calgary may have adjusted hours to reflect the holiday.

While several things may be closed for the holiday, Victoria Day weekend offers a number of options for entertainment, activities, eats, and city services in Calgary.

Plus, the weather looks like it’s going to warm up on Sunday and Monday, so make sure you plan some time to get outside!

If you’re choosing to stay in Calgary over the Victoria Day weekend, be sure to check out our list of what’s open and closed in the city so that you’re not caught unprepared.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open over the May long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Calgary Co-op

Costco

IGA

No Frills

Real Canadian Superstore

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Sobeys

Walmart

Ace Liquor Discounter

Co-op Wine Spirits Beer

Crowfoot Wine & Spirits

Liquor Depot

Sobeys Liquor

Willow Park Wines & Spirits

Post offices

According to its website, Canada Post is closed on national, provincial, and territorial holidays, including Victoria Day (May 23, 2022), with no collection or delivery of mail on this day.

That said, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the individual host business.

Malls and attractions

CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, May 23)

CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, May 23)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on Monday, May 23)

CrossIron Mills (open 11 am to 7 pm on Monday, May 23)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, May 23)

Malls have regular hours of operation from Friday, May 20, to Sunday, May 22, ahead of Victoria Day on May 23.

Calgary Tower (open 11 am to 9 pm on Friday, May 20, and Monday, May 23, and 10 am to 9 pm on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22)

Calgary Zoo (open 9 am to 5 pm daily)

The Hanger Flight Museum (open 10 am to 4 pm daily)

The Military Museums (open 9 am to 5 pm daily)

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (open 10 am to 5 pm Thursday through Sunday. Closed on Mondays)

TELUS Spark Science Centre (open 9 am to 5 pm on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21, Sunday, May 22, and Monday, May 23)

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat over the May long weekend.

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s showtimes, please visit cineplex.com, landmarkcinemas.com, and canyonmeadowscinemas.ca

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (110 – 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be open during the following hours.

Friday, May 20: 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, May 21: 7 am to 8 pm

Sunday, May 22: 7 am to 6 pm

Monday, May 23: 11 am to 5 pm (including the pool)

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open during the following hours.

Friday, May 20: 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, May 21: 8 am to 6 pm

Sunday, May 22: 8 am to 6 pm

Monday, May 23: 11 am to 5 pm (including the pool)

Other City of Calgary services

Recreation facilities: All City-operated recreation facilities and aquatic and fitness centres are closed on Monday, May 23, with the exception of Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres. Facilities will have regular operating hours from Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22.

Calgary Transit: On Monday, May 23, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand on a Sunday level of service. Regular daily schedules apply for the rest of the long weekend.

Additionally, Calgary Transit’s website notes that from 2:11 am on Saturday, May 21, until 3:49 am on Tuesday, May 24, all 7th Avenue CTrain stations will be closed, along with Victoria Park/Stampede station and Erlton/Stampede station. This will affect both the Red and Blue Line CTrains. Updates to service and alternate routes during this time can be found on Calgary Transit’s website.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Monday, May 22, while holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots. Continue to follow all posted restrictions (including no parking, no stopping, and posted time restrictions), and please watch for signage to verify what parking restrictions are in effect for the area you’re parking in during this time.

Regular daily rates will be in effect throughout the rest of the long weekend.

The Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, May 22.