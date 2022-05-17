One of Calgary’s most popular night markets is growing once again – this time with events in Marda Loop throughout the summer.

Inglewood Night Market is a highly anticipated local shopping (and eating!) event in the city each year, and in 2021 it expanded to introduce a market on 4th Street SW as well.

This year, in addition to markets in Inglewood and 4th Street, a third inner-city neighbourhood, Marda Loop, has joined the roster.

“Over the years, the Inglewood Night Market has grown into a hub that attracts thousands of Calgarians and local businesses to the community of Inglewood on the second Friday of the month every summer,” said Jennifer Rempel, Night Market Event Producer, in a press release.

“We’ve seen the impact of these markets first-hand,” Rempel continued, “and while each will bring its own flavour, we’re looking to expand this night market concept to various neighbourhoods in Calgary’s inner-city.”

The Marda Loop Night Market will take place from 4 to 10 pm on June 24 and September 2.

It will run along on 34th Street SW, between 18th and 19th Streets SW. The free market is open to all ages, and dogs are welcome (and encouraged) too.

The street-style market will feature over 60 local artists, makers, and vendors lining the road, so you can shop handmade, vintage, and one-of-a-kind goods. There will also be food trucks to help you refuel after all that shopping, a craft area to engage young creators, and some of Calgary’s best live musicians and entertainers.

And, if you get thirsty, the market is in close proximity to the incredible Marda Loop Brewing Company.

Plus, if that isn’t enough local shopping for you, check out Inglewood Night Market and 4th Street Night Market on various evenings throughout the summer too!

“To keep the brand and local essence that’s beloved in Inglewood,” reads the press release, “event-goers can expect a consistent experience when attending Marda Loop and 4th Street, while staying true to the vibrancy and culture of each individual neighbourhood.”

Marda Loop Night Market

When: June 24 and September 2

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: 34th Avenue SW between 18th and 19th Streets SW, Calgary

Cost: Free entry

When: June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, and September 16

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: 10th Avenue SE between 10th and 11th Streets SE, Calgary

Cost: Free entry

When: July 9, August 13, and September 10

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: 4th Street SW and Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Cost: Free entry

