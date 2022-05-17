We tried the new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year (VIDEO)

The Calgary Stampede released its list of the wild, wacky, and wonderful food you’ll find on the Midway this July, and there are some truly inventive creations.

Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth, prefer something more savoury, or want to challenge your taste buds with spicy heat, there’s sure to be something for you this summer.

Ranging from Kraft Dinner soft serve to honey habanero ice pops, bad breath lemonade to Unagu sushi tacos, and more, the 2022 Calgary Stampede food roster doesn’t disappoint.

Dished has your first look at a few of the unique offerings, so get ready to drool – and prepare your tastebuds for the Stampede, running July 8 to 17, 2022.

Lemon Meringue Lychee Lemonade

Lemon-ception, anyone? The lemon meringue lychee lemonade is sweet, tart, and surprising. If you’re a lover of the yellow citrus fruit (and dessert!), you’ll likely be a big fan of this refreshing beverage.

Plus, Family Squeezed is featuring another new drink, duck pond lemonade, and you’ll also see returning favourites such as shark attack.

If you’re out for a self-guided lemonade tour, you’ll want to check out Drink a Fruit, From a Fruit as well, for the bad breathe lemonade, which is a combination of garlic, caramelized onion, and ice-cold lemonade.

Waffle Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich

Your sweet tooth will be more than satisfied with this delectable dessert.

Combining waffles, ice cream, cookie dough, caramel and chocolate drizzle, and, of course, sprinkles, this is the perfect dish to balance out a savoury meal.

Cookie Dough-Nut Cookie Dough

Perhaps the most iconic Stampede food is the bite-sized, melt-in-your-mouth mini donut.

Combine that cinnamon-sugary flavour with cookie dough, and top it off with a real mini donut or two, and you’ve got the ultimate treat.

Unagi Sushi Taco

Fans of seafood and sushi will love this one. Seaweed, sushi rice, unagi, and veggies are layered to create a handheld creation that might just be our new favourite Midway meal.

Bao Baos

Imagine this: pillowy bao surrounding deep-fried fillings such as avocado, topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds. Bao lovers will adore the unique twist on this item.

Pig-kle Sandwich

Ever had a sandwich with a pickle as the bun? The pig-kle sandwich takes pork, crispy onions, spicy mayo, and other sando fillings and stacks them in between two halves of a pickle. We can practically guarantee you’ve never tried a sandwich like this before!

Octopus Rangoon

Served primarily in North American Chinese restaurants, crab rangoon is a classic. The fine folks at The Happy Fish have put a twist on the tradition and stuffed the crispy wonton with octopus. Pair it with a sweet-and-spicy sauce, and you’ve got perfection.

In addition to these dishes, check out our complete list of the new food items you’ll find at the Calgary Stampede this year, and where you can get each.