6 Calgary attractions that are reopening for the season soon

After pausing operations over the cooler months, a number of Calgary attractions are getting ready to reopen their doors for the spring and summer.

While we miss these spots over the winter, it just makes us appreciate them that much more when they are open.

From riding a steam train or go-karting down a ski hill to hanging out with baby kangaroos or cooling off on a log ride, these YYC venues each have their own unique experiences and brand of fun to offer. Be sure to hit up as many of them as you can over the spring and summer months to make the most of the season!

Here are six Calgary attractions preparing to reopen soon.

Scheduled to reopen for the 2022 May long weekend.

Adrenaline junkies, this one’s for you! Skyline Luge allows riders to navigate more than 50 twists and turns over 1,800 metres as they fly down a continuous downhill trajectory. Plus, it’s located at Canada Olympic Park, so you can see the site where many of the sporting events were held during the 1988 Olympic Winter Games and check out one of the many other onsite activities while you’re there.

Address: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary (WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park)

Phone: 403-776-0617

Admission: Currently featuring a preseason offer of 15 Downhill Karting rides for $99, to be used at any point throughout the 2022 season

Gasoline Alley is reopening on May 1, 2022, while the Historical Village will begin its operations on May 21, 2022.

Experience what Calgary looked like in the “old days” at Heritage Park Historical Village. The park has a multitude of exhibits, consisting of an 1860s Fur Trading Fort and First Nations Encampment, an 1880s pre-railway Settlement, a 1910 Prairie Railway Town, and a coal mine, along with a 1910s ice cream parlour, a bakery, and more. Plus, you’ll find an old-fashioned midway, complete with fully operational rides, along with a paddlewheel boat and a steam train. There really is a little bit of everything here and the park is expansive.

Address: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-268-8500

Admission: $29.95 for admission to the Historical Village, or $9.95 to get into Gasoline Alley prior to May 21. Annual memberships begin at $69.95.

Reopening on April 29, 2022.

Visit the vendors at Granary Road’s farmers’ market, where you’ll find apple cider, fresh produce, stone-oven baked pizza, olive oils, locally made spirits, kombucha, authentic African baskets, and more. While you’re there, be sure to find some zen during goat yoga, check out the innovative aquaponics centre, or bring the kids to the active learning park.

Address: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-7623

Admission: $15.95 for a day pass, or $50 for a season’s pass. Admission to the farmers’ market only is free.

Reopening on May 21, 2022.

Kangaroos (including baby joeys!) are one of the main attractions at Cobb’s, but the park also has resident emus, snakes, sugar gliders, alpacas, ferrets, and green iguanas. And if that’s not enough to convince you to go and visit, then how about fainting goats? The park also features pedal carts, outdoor games, a giant slide, mazes, tractor rides, and mini-golf.

Address: 1500 84th Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-210-2676

Admission: $20 for a day pass (children age two and under are free)

Reopening on May 21, 2022.

Calaway Park is a Calgary staple and it’s western Canada’s largest amusement park. This family-oriented spot will be a fun-filled day out for all. For the cost of admission, you’ll check out unlimited rides, attractions, street performers, jugglers, clowns, and shows. There is also a ton of different options for eating and drinking.

Address: 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary

Phone: 403-240-3822

Admission: $49.95 for one-day general admission. Season passes are on sale for $65.95 until May 24, 2022 (regularly $135.95).

Reopening on May 20, 2022.

While the Calgary Farmyard is home to the biggest corn maze in southern Alberta, it also boasts plenty of other activities, too! After you find your way out of the maze, check out farmyard games, a petting corral, ziplines, the Wild West Shooting Gallery, and much more.

Address: 284022 Township Road 224, Alberta

Phone: 403-648-2719

Admission: $19.95 for a day pass if purchased online, or $23.95 at the gate (children age two and under are free). Season passes available for $59.

