8 things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 27 to 29

After a short work week due to the Victoria Day holiday, the weekend is already here again.

Plus, it’s somehow already the last weekend of May. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do in Calgary to make the most of your time before June is here and the busyness of summer hits.

You can attend an OC-themed drag show, go on a cheap movie date at Cineplex, watch some live theatre, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, check out an art exhibit, step into an alternate reality at the science centre, and much more.

You might also like: Here's every Calgary park where you can legally drink alcohol this summer (MAP)

We tried the new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year (VIDEO)

Western Canada's largest amusement park has officially reopened for the season

Here are eight of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Check out the second edition of the Calgary Black Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Black Film Festival (@calgaryblackfilmfest)

What: The Calgary Black Film Festival is about diversity and inclusion, and it aims to showcase some of the most relevant Black films from Canada and abroad, while also creating a space to debate major cultural, social and socio-economic issues.

Check out films in-person or online, with the lineup including Black Mail, Dear Jackie, Murder in Paris, and more. Attend sessions such as “Meet the Filmmakers,” “The Art of Marketing,” “Victories & Challenges of Calgary’s Black Community,” and other informative events and networking opportunities.

When: May 26 to 29

Time: Varies by film

Where: Online and at various locations in Calgary (Globe Cinema, Calgary Memorial Library, Calgary Central Library, Contemporary Calgary)

Cost: In-person event tickets range from $12 to $20; or $55 for an all-access pass to online screenings

Channel your inner Summer or Ryan at an OC-themed drag show this weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylee Roman (@kyleeromanentertainment)

What: Kylee Roman and The Teahouse are hosting an OC-themed drag show on Sunday, May 29, and folks can expect an array of songs from the iconic TV show. And if you want to get your Ryan Atwood or Summer Roberts on, guests are encouraged to dress up too!

When: May 29

Time: Doors at 6 pm, show at 7 pm

Where: The Teahouse (1213 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: $17.25

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StoryBook Theatre (@storybookyyc)

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Performance Rodeo (@hprodeo)

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more. Shows take place in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: May 28

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)