Those visiting Calgary parks this summer will once again be able to enjoy a drink in public, according to the City.

The “alcohol in parks” pilot program began in 2021, allowing Calgarians to enjoy a cold beer or a glass of wine in select parks around the city. As of May 10, the program was renewed for this year’s summer season.

The updated guidelines indicate that this year, there are more than 50 Calgary parks and public spaces where you’re legally allowed to consume alcohol.

You might also like: City of Calgary expands alcohol in parks program to include more locations this year

Calgary's seasonal patios to be in parking lanes instead of on sidewalks "wherever possible" this year

20+ amazing Calgary patios you need to visit this spring

Based on feedback from the 2021 pilot, the City has added more individual picnic tables in high-density neighbourhoods to the program, in areas where citizens may not have a private backyard to socialize with family and friends.

Calgarians are permitted to consume adult beverages (responsibly, of course) at clearly marked, designated picnic tables in the city’s parks from 11 am to 9 pm.

This year’s expansion to the program allows park users to enjoy a drink in more public spaces, ranging from neighbourhood picnic tables to large picnic sites, in addition to open areas beginning later this spring.

As a part of the “open area” consumption, there will be six entire parks or portions of parks where you can lay down a picnic blanket, go for a walk, or play a game while drinking alcohol. No booking will be required at these spots, and alcohol consumption will be allowed within the area designated by onsite signage.

So while it’s only temporary – and not allowed in all parks around the city – the move to allow drinking in these public spaces is perhaps a sign of more permissible times to come.

Here are all the parks in Calgary where you can crack a cold one without getting into trouble this summer:

Park users can reserve picnic tables through the City of Calgary’s online booking system in two-hour increments from noon to 9 pm.

The City of Calgary reminds users that public intoxication remains prohibited and driving after consuming alcohol is illegal. If an issue arises, citizens can call 311, and incidents will be addressed through education or enforcement. If issues persist, then sites could be removed from the program.

All alcohol-designated sites are distanced from playgrounds and most of the sites don’t have washrooms nearby, so the City suggests planning ahead.

Here’s the full list.

Northwest Calgary:

Crestmont

Dalhousie

Edgemont

Evanspark

Greenview

Helicopter Park

Hidden Valley

Highland Park

Panorama Hills

Riley Park

Sherwood Square Lake Park

West Hillhurst

Northeast Calgary:

Country Hills

Highland Park

Lawson’s Park

Livingston

Mayland Heights

McDougall Park

Munro Park

Pineridge

Redstone

Rotary Park

Skyview

Taralake Park

Templeby Park

Vista Heights Diamonds

Southwest Calgary:

AD Ross Park

Bankview Off-Leash Park

Braeside Park

Connaught Park

Cedar Crescent Park

Connaught Park

Cougarstone Park

Glamorgan Off-Leash Park

Legacy Park

Richmond

Somerset Park

Springbank Hill Community Park

Triangle Park

Wentworth Square

West Grove

Woods Park

Southeast Calgary:

Chaparral Ravine South

Copperpond Square

Flavelle Park

Forest Lawn

Inglewood Zoo Bridge

Lynnwood Ridge Park

Prestwick Fountain Park

Riverstone Park

Zipline Park

Large picnic sites where alcohol is permitted are located in Edworthy Park, North Glenmore Park, Sandy Beach, Shouldice, and Stanley Park.

Open area consumption sites are in Barb Scott Park, Buckmaster Park, Lindsay Park, Southview Off-Leash Area, and West Baker Park. Tomkins Park will be added to this list soon as well.

Before heading out to enjoy a drink in the fresh air, be sure to check the City of Calgary website to view the exact alcohol-designated areas within the parks.