Western Canada's largest amusement park has officially reopened for the season

Calaway Park has officially reopened in Calgary for all your summer thrills.

Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, high-energy family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right onsite to keep the fun going.

Pay admission at Calaway’s front gate, and then you’re good to go for the day. Entry includes unlimited rides, attractions, Calaway Live shows, and street performers. And there’s tons of free parking available too.

Calaway Park is about more than just rides. Splash around in the CP Spray n’ Play waterpark, take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

Regular admission goes for $49.95 for those aged three to 49, or, if you plan on going to the amusement park a few times this summer, you can snag a season pass for $135.95. Save a little cash by visiting the park after 2 pm, at which point admission is reduced to $31.95

The park opened for the season on May 21 and will be operating on weekends from 10 am to 7 pm through June 26. Starting June 29, Calaway will be open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.

The summer season wraps up on August 31, but the park won’t be closing just yet! It’ll be operating on Labour Day weekend from 10 am to 7 pm on September 3 to 5. Then, hours are slightly reduced while Calaway Park remains open from 11 am to 6 pm on weekends and holiday Monday until October 10.

If you want to extend your visit at Calaway and make a staycation out of it, book a night at the park’s campground or look into a Stay and Play package.

Nightly rates for tent sites go for $33, while full-service RV sites start at $42.

The campground is open on weekends from May 20 to June 6 and daily from June 10 to September 5.

Get ready for the twists and turns of the Vortex rollercoaster or a spooky scare in the Haunted Hotel this summer. Soar through the air on Balloon Ascension, cool off on the Bumper Boats or Timber Falls, go for a spin on U Drive, then take a break for one of Calaway Park’s many food offerings and watch some live entertainment before doing it all over again!

Calaway Park

When: Open weekends from May 21 to June, daily from June 29 to August 31, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 3 to October 10

Time: 10 am to 7 pm from May 21 through September 3, and 11 am to 6 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission