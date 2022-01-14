12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 14 to 16

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s somehow already mid-January and the beginning of 2022 seems to be flying by. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do in Calgary this weekend to make the most of the month.

The weekend weather forecast is looking pretty nice, so it’s the perfect time to get out of the house and explore all that YYC has to offer.

Take a staycation out to the Rockies and visit an immersive exhibit at the Banff Gondola, get cozy in East Village’s hygge hut, enjoy a delicious meal at a live dinner theatre show, watch a magical candlelit concert, and much more.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Go to a drive-in performance by Decidedly Jazz Danceworks

What: Decidedly Jazz Danceworks is bringing a live dance show to Calgary over the next two weekends — drive-in style. AMPLIFIED is a dynamic performance to enjoy from the comfort of your car in the parking lot across from the DJD Dance Centre. Audience members can blast the soundtrack from their radios and take in new works from the emerging DJD dancers.

When: January 14 to 16 and 21 to 23

Time: Two showtimes each evening: 7:30 and 9 pm

Where: Indigo parking lot #244 (123 11th Avenue SE), directly across from the DJD Dance Centre

Cost: Admission by donation; reserve your spot now

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday from January 16 to November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Get cozy at the East Village Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of more community programming.

When: Open January 7 through March 2022 (weather dependent)

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 6 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm. A complete list of community programming can be found here.

Where: C-Square in East Village (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming

Get inspired at the Calgary Renovation Show

What: Whether you want to do a small bathroom upgrade, overhaul your entire home, learn how to build a “van life”-worthy vehicle, or are stuck on a project, the 2022 Calgary Renovation Show is the perfect place to start. Head to the BMO Centre this weekend for all of your renovation inspo, featuring exhibitors in everything from kitchen and bath to flooring to outdoor, garden, and landscape.

When: January 14 to 16

Time: Noon to 9 pm on January 14, 10 am to 9 pm on January 15, and 10 am to 6 pm on January 16

Where: BMO Centre (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: $13 for adult full-day admission (save $2 if you buy your tickets online in advance!)

Learn about the daring world of heroes in emergencies at the TELUS Spark Science Centre

What: TELUS Spark’s newest exhibit, RESCUE, opened on January 12, allowing guests to experience the thrill of emergency scenarios in the safety of the science centre and get inside the world of the heroes who respond to these situations. Test your rescue instincts in 17 different interactive situations, including taking control of a full-size helicopter simulator, navigating a jet ski around obstacles, and finding your way through a smoke-filled room.

When: Exhibit runs from January 12 to May 15

Time: Science centre hours (currently 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: RESCUE is included with general admission ($26 for adults and $19 for children aged three to 17)

Catch some speed at WinSport’s Tube Park

What: If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your things, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. The Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season (weather dependent)

Time: 4 to 8:30 pm on select Fridays, 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for morning sessions and $25 for afternoon sessions on weekends, $15 for Friday evenings

Take in a magical candlelit concert

What: Hear music spanning Bach to the Beatles during a candlelit concert at the iconic Lantern Community Church this Friday night. The Listeso String Quartet and the Lily String Quartet will perform an enchanting one-hour concert featuring classical pieces, with two showtimes on January 14.

When: January 14

Time: 6 and 8:15 pm

Where: Lantern Community Church (1401 10th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $40

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign starts on January 7 and runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District.

When: January 7 to February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Glide around one of Calgary’s many outdoor skating rinks

What: Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of outdoor rinks around Calgary where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

When: Open daily through the winter (weather dependent)

Time: Hours vary by rink

Where: There are many City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks around YYC

Cost: Free; equipment rental available at some locations for a fee

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)

Watch some dinner theatre at Jubilation’s Summer of ’69 or Beauty & The Grinch

What: Enjoy a drool-worthy meal along with a lively show at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Watch the story of peace, love, long hair, and music that would change the world in Summer of ’69, inspired by the popular Bryan Adams song, or bring the whole family to Beauty & The Grinch, a fun-filled production of laughter written with kids in mind.

When: Both shows on now through January 15

Time: Various showtimes; see website for availability

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre Calgary (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $36.95 for Beauty & The Grinch or from $69.95 Summer of ’69

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibit at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November and remaining on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now through June

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission