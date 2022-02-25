13 things to do in Calgary this weekend: February 25 to 27

With a short work week in the books following Family Day, the weekend has come around again and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary to make the most of it.

Go on a self-guided tour of 16 augmented reality exhibits, be entertained by live dinner theatre, check out the first-ever Ethnik Festival of Arts and Culture, mix an enchanted teapot concoction at an Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up, and much more.

Here are 13 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Go on a multimedia journey through nine African dance forms at UNGANISHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woezo Africa (@woezoafrica)

What: UNGANISHA: Explore. Connect. Dance. spotlights some of the best choreographers and dancers that Calgary has to offer. The performance showcases nine African diasporic dance forms, from their origins to the mainstream, through movement, storytelling, and historical contexts

When: February 26

Time: 6 pm

Where: Online viewing

Cost: $22.23

Attend live dinner theatre with Jubilations’ Schipp’s Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Add some entertainment to your dinner at Jubilations’ current show, Schipp’s Creek. This pop music parody of the iconic TV show is sure to have your date laughing, and the dinner theatre’s delicious food won’t hurt either.

When: On until March 19

Time: Showtimes vary

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: General admission adult tickets starting from $69.95

Check out the Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethnik Festivals (@ethnikfestivals) What: One of Calgary’s newest arts and culture festivals, Ethnik is part of the celebration of Black History (Excellence) Month during the last week of February. Members of the Afro-Canadian and Caribbean communities come together to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and to share their vibrant cultural traditions with other communities from across Canada. The 2022 edition will be a dual display of creative genius from artists in Calgary and Edmonton and is available to view virtually across the globe. When: February 26

Time: 6 pm

Where: Virtual event; can be live-streamed here

Cost: Free

Be awed by The BEACON

What: Standing just shy of 15 feet tall, The BEACON is a giant pillar of light made from over 60,000 one-litre water totes and a series of interactive choreographed light, sound, and video shows, all imagined, designed, and built by local art collective B!G ART. The BEACON features 12 seemingly normal doors – but, when opened, 10 of the doors are mapped in a choreographed light, sound, and video show – a portal to another place in time and space.

When: On daily through February 27

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Adjacent to Enoch Park at 12th Avenue and Macleod Trail SE

Cost: Free

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Check out 16 augmented reality art and music exhibits at Northern Reflections

What: Northern Reflections, a mash-up of music, art, and technology, is returning to Calgary for its second year, and it’s expanding. Murals and music combine with an augmented reality app to create a one-of-a-kind art experience in Calgary, with a self-guided tour throughout businesses in Inglewood and East Village.

When: On until February 27

Where: Select businesses in East Village and Inglewood, Calgary

Cost: Free; download the Augle app to watch these displays come to life

Go skating on two new ice rinks at Southcentre Mall

What: Now you can shop till you drop and go skating all in one visit to the mall, with the addition of new ice rinks at Southcentre in Calgary. Top Deck, a community initiative supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, features two outdoor skating rinks located on the upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall.

The rinks are open for both public and private use, and Calgarians can enjoy leisure skating on one rink or play hockey on the second rink for some true Canadian fun. It’s important to note that all skaters are required to pre-book their visits online, and, as Calgary’s weather can be unpredictable, we suggest checking out Top Deck’s webpage for the current status of the rinks.

When: On until the end of the winter season

Time: Public skating Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm. Private bookings are available Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 8 pm

Where: Upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall, next to Decathlon (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Public skate for a minimum $2 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, or $100 for a private group booking

Warm-up your winter with Chinook Blast

What: Chinook Blast has returned for its second year, celebrating winter in the heart of the city with the best of Calgary’s art, music, theatre, sport, and recreation scene on display. Chinook Blast 2022’s anchoring events include the Block Heater music festival, Glow Festival, an awe-inspiring winter festival with lights and more, and the Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture, in addition to free public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, centrally located around Calgary Downtown’s Olympic Plaza.

When: On until February 27

Time: Varies by programming

Where: In and around downtown Calgary, with the Chinook Blast Hub centrally located around Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub; other costs vary by event

Sip delicious cocoa for a good cause during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion from every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: On until February 28

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Cost: Varies by location

Check out a live or virtual theatre performance with Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StoryBook Theatre (@storybookyyc)

What: Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films. StoryBook Theatre will be presenting the show live on stage, with 50% capacity, as well as virtually on-demand.

When: On until March 20

Time: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary) and on-demand virtually

Cost: General admission is $27 for children, $32 for adults

Watch the adorable Penguin Walk at the Calgary Zoo

What: Head to the Calgary Zoo throughout the winter months and watch the king penguin colony as they waddle their way through the zoo, starting at 10 am daily (weather dependent). The Penguin Walk is an extremely rare chance to observe these adorable animals in a new way and for the penguins to exercise their brains and bodies during the winter months.

When: Through the winter months

Time: Daily at 10:30 am (weather permitting – cancellation updates will be posted to the zoo’s website and social media channels)

Where: Walk begins at the Penguin Plunge habitat at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($29.95 for adults and $19.95 for children age three to 15)

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Avenue Retail & Entertainment District.

When: On until February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until April 14

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)