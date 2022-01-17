12 things to do in Calgary this week: January 17 to 23

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

As we make our way towards the end of the first month of 2022, there are lots of things to do in Calgary to help make the most of January.

Check out a drive-in dance performance, have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo, attend the premiere of a made-in-Calgary music video, glide around the ice on one of Calgary’s many outdoor skating rinks, and much more.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Go to a drive-in performance by Decidedly Jazz Danceworks

What: Decidedly, Jazz Danceworks (DJD) is bringing a live dance show to Calgary — drive-in style. AMPLIFIED is a dynamic performance to enjoy from the comfort of your own car in the parking lot across from the DJD Dance Centre. Audience members can blast the soundtrack from their radios and take in new works from the emerging DJD dancers.

When: January 21 to 23

Time: Two showtimes each evening: 7:30 and 9 pm

Where: Indigo parking lot #244 (123 11th Avenue SE), directly across from the DJD Dance Centre

Cost: Admission by donation; reserve your spot now

Attend the premiere of a made-in-Calgary music video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥ 𝘐 𝘈𝘮 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 ♥ (@iamthemountainmusic)

What: Calgary-based I Am The Mountain is premiering their music video for the song “Overthinking Conversations” at the Globe Cinema on Saturday night. The music video was filmed in Calgary at various locations and local businesses, with the desire to feature the beautiful city we live in. Overthinking Conversations depicts the story of two young hearts and the growth that follows a breakup, and the premiere kicks off with a set from L’omelette, followed by a screening of the video and a full set by I Am The Mountain.

When: January 22

Time: 8 pm

Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Calgary)

Cost: $15

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Celebrate winter with Banff and Lake Louise’s SnowDays

What: Banff is always enchanting in the wintertime, especially with all the sparkly snow. And now, a winter festival is about to bring even more magic to the area. SnowDays, Banff and Lake Louise’s annual winter celebration, returns this January, bringing the national park to life with a wide array of activities, sights, and events.

Check out giant snow sculptures throughout the streets of downtown Banff and then head to Lake Louise to view sparkling ice sculptures during Ice Magic. While you’re there, lace up your skates and take a whirl around the lake for an iconic Canadian experience.

There’s even a craft spirits festival during SnowDays, where you can sample some local sips from Alberta and British Columbia distilleries along with Banff and Lake Louise’s vibrant food scene. The festival will also feature a skijoring event on January 22, with teams of athletes and horses performing trick riding and ski stunts in the town of Banff.

When: January 19 to 30, 2022

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louise

Cost: Varies by activity, with plenty of free programming

Get cozy at the East Village Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of more community programming.

When: Open January 7 through March 2022 (weather dependent)

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 6 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm. A complete list of community programming can be found here.

Where: C-Square in East Village (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming

Learn about the daring world of heroes in emergencies at the TELUS Spark Science Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: TELUS Spark’s newest exhibit, RESCUE, allows guests to experience the thrill of emergency scenarios in the safety of the science centre and get inside the world of the heroes who respond to these situations. Test your rescue instincts in 17 different interactive scenarios, including taking control of a full-size helicopter simulator, navigating a jet ski around obstacles, and finding your way through a smoke-filled room.

When: Exhibit runs from January 12 to May 15

Time: Science centre hours (currently 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: RESCUE is included with general admission ($26 for adults and $19 for children aged three to 17)

Catch some speed at WinSport’s Tube Park

What: If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your things, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. The Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season (weather dependent)

Time: 4 to 8:30 pm on select Fridays, 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for morning sessions and $25 for afternoon sessions on weekends, $15 for Friday evenings

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign starts on January 7 and runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District.

When: January 7 to February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Glide around one of Calgary’s many outdoor skating rinks

What: Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of outdoor rinks around Calgary where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

When: Open daily through the winter (weather dependent)

Time: Hours vary by rink

Where: There are many City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks around YYC

Cost: Free; equipment rental available at some locations for a fee

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)

Enjoy Stage West’s The Soul of Motown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stage West Calgary (@stagewestcalgary)

What: Groove to Stage West’s tribute to Motown — members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nibble on a delicious meal while you take in the sounds of one of the most iconic bands from the 1960s and ’70s.

When: On until February 6

Time: Varies by date; see schedule for showtimes

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant Calgary (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $78.75

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibit at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphne Boyer (@daphnebboyer)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November that will remain on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now through June

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission