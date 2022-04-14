10 things to do in Calgary this Easter weekend: April 15 to 17

The Easter long weekend is upon us, and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary over the next few days to make the most of your time.

Enjoy some live theatre, pretend you’re Alice at a Mad Hatter Tea, kick off the long weekend at the Feel Good Thursday party, check out a free new art exhibition, and much more.

Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Check out Glenbow’s new FREE satellite exhibit at The Edison

What: Glenbow’s main building is currently closed for renovations, but its new satellite location at The Edison opens this week, featuring visiting exhibitions on temporary display. The first exhibition at The Edison, Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment, allows visitors to experience 200 works of art by a generation of 20th-century women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers, and sculptors who remained largely unrecognized amid celebrated male artists of the time.

When: Beginning April 9

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Where: The Edison (150 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free; timed ticket required for entry

Pretend you’re Alice at Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea

What: Indulge in delectable pastries, dainty finger sandwiches, and oven-fresh scones to enjoy with Fairmont-curated loose leaf teas at Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea. Alice in Wonderland-themed sweets include the Queen of Hearts Cookie, Eat Me Macaron, Cuckoo Clock Cupcake, and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from April 2 to May 1

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Pallier’s Hawthorn (133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $95 per adult

Attend an adults-only evening of science and boozy beverages at Spark After Dark

What: TELUS Sparks’ latest adults-only night explores the ways that legal drugs and narcotics interact with your brain. Hear from leaders in the cannabis industry, a psychedelic therapist, and a cannabis cook while enjoying some munchies and understanding the brain under the influence. You’ll also find full bar service (featuring the James Bong specialty cocktail) and themed snacks throughout the evening.

When: April 15

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $26

Be entertained by a cheesy, over-the-top performance from Ricky Diamonds

What: Ricky Diamonds is a former Las Vegas lounge singer who is now the current crooner king of the Kootenays. Ricky’s signature slicked-back hair and moustache will melt your heart and make you blush with his cheesy, over-the-top performances. With all of your parents’ and grandparents’ favourite songs paired with charming comedy, this is one show you won’t want to miss!

When: April 15

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium (300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $12

Visit David Wilson’s solo exhibition at Gibson Fine Art

What: David Wilson has established himself among the most prestigious artists in Vancouver, and, after three decades and more than 20 solo exhibitions in his adopted hometown, Wilson is thrilled to make his debut at Gibson Fine Art in Calgary this month. Wilson marks his arrival in the city with In From the Cold, a characteristically sensitive collection of new works that marry the artist’s vivid technique with an interior narrative matured over his 30 years of work.

When: April 2 to 21

Time: 11 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and by appointment

Where: Gibson Fine Art (523 Cleveland Crescent SE, Calgary)

Be awed by Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes of the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail right here in Calgary. Guests will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

When: March 3 to April 15

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm Thursday through Sunday, with the exhibit closing at 8 pm

Where: BMO Centre – Hall F (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: Available online starting at $16.60

Kick off the long weekend at Feel Good Thursday

What: Kick off the long weekend at Feel Good Thursday, a queer party at The Dark Arts. DJ NZANE will be providing all the best beats. You’ll be partying in an interactive art gallery, and The Dark Arts’ creative food and cocktail main are sure to keep you energized all night long. Since Friday is a holiday, this event goes until late!

When: April 14

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink (834 11th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $5

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: April 16, 23, and 30, and May 7

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children