Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Easter long weekend

The Easter long weekend in Calgary offers a number of options for entertainment, activities, eats, and city services.

The weather forecast isn’t looking overly warm, but whether you choose to brave the elements or opt to stay cozy inside, be sure to check out our list of what’s open and closed in Calgary over the Easter weekend so that you’re not caught unprepared.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open over Easter; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Calgary Co-op

Costco

IGA

No Frills

Real Canadian Superstore

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Sobeys

Walmart

Ace Liquor Discounter

Co-op Wine Spirits Beer

Crowfoot Wine & Spirits

Liquor Depot

Sobeys Liquor

Willow Park Wines & Spirits

Post offices

According to its website, Canada Post is closed on national, provincial, and territorial holidays, including Good Friday (April 15, 2022) and Easter Monday (April 18, 2022), with no collection or delivery of mail on those days.

That said, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the individual host business.

Malls and attractions

CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17. On Saturday, April 16, and Monday, April 18 open 10 am to 9 pm)

CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17; 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday, April 16; 10 am to 9 pm on Monday, April 18)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on Friday, April 15; 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, April 16 and Monday, April 18; closed on Sunday, April 17)

CrossIron Mills (open 11 am to 7 pm on Friday, April 15; 10 am to 9 on Saturday, April 16; 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday, April 17; 10 am to 8 pm on Monday, April 18)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17; open 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday, April 16, and Monday, April 18)

Calgary Tower (open 11 am to 9 pm on Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18; open 10 am to 9 pm on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17)

Calgary Zoo (open 9 am to 5 pm daily)

The Hanger Flight Museum (open 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Sunday)

The Military Museums (open 9 am to 5 pm daily)

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (open 10 am to 5 pm on Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17. Closed on Monday, April 18)

TELUS Spark Science Centre (open 9 am to 5 pm on Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18)

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat over the Easter weekend.

You might also like: Catch the first "Harry Potter" movie on the big screen for $3 at select theatres this month

Snow thanks: Calgary could get hit with some spring flurries this week

Find haunted houses, boozy beverages, and kangaroos at this "halfway to Halloween" event

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to their first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after their last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s showtimes, please visit cineplex.com, landmarkcinemas.com, and canyonmeadowscinemas.ca

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (110 – 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)

Ski hills

There are several stunning ski hills around Calgary that will still be open over the Easter weekend, and if you’re willing to put up with the holiday crowds, they’ll make for an ideal day off.

Where:

Lake Louise Ski Resort (open daily until May 8, 2022)

Mt. Norquay Ski Resort (open daily through Monday, April 18, 2022)

Nakiska Ski Area (open daily until April 24, 2022)

Sunshine Village (open daily until May 23, 2022)

Leisure Centres

Both Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, and from 7 am to 8 pm on Saturday, April 16.

Other City of Calgary services

Recreation facilities: All City-operated recreation facilities and aquatic and fitness centres are closed on Friday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17, with the exception of Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres.

Calgary Transit: On Friday, April 15, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand on a Sunday level of service.

Additionally, Calgary Transit’s website notes that, beginning April 15 until the early morning of April 18 (before service starts), the Red Line CTrain will be closed between Chinook and Southland stations. Updates to service during this time are as follows:

The Red Line from the north terminates at Chinook station (outbound side) and runs on an 18-minute schedule

The 39 Avenue station will single track on the outbound (east) side of the station for both directions of travel

The Red Line from the south terminates at Southland station and runs on a 16-minute schedule

Buses will replace train service between Chinook and Southland stations, running every five minutes

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, while holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots. On Sunday, April 17, no payment is required for on-street parking, and weekend rates will be in effect at CPA parkades and surface lots. Please continue to follow all posted restrictions (including rush-hour no-stopping zones) during this time.

The Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, April 15.

With files from Aly Khan and Chandler Walter