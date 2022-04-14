Here's what the weather will look like in Calgary this Easter weekend

Easter falls a bit later than usual this year, but the weather in Calgary this weekend isn’t going to be particularly nice, despite the late-April date.

Easter Sunday is on April 17, 2022, and, after seeing snow flurries and chilly temperatures throughout the week, the weather forecast only shows a slight improvement over the next few days.

It’s -7ºC and lightly snowing in the city right now, and things are expected to warm up slightly to a high of -5ºC to finish off the last day of the workweek before the long weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Friday will see periods of snow with a high of -3ºC before dropping down to a cloudy -8ºC overnight.

Saturday is predicted to bring some sunshine back to the city, and there’s a high of 0ºC and a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast.

Sunday brings the nicest day of the Easter long weekend, getting up to 6ºC with clear, sunny skies.

Next week, Calgary can expect warmer temperatures, sunshine, and some rain. As they say, “April showers bring May flowers!” so we’re not complaining.

Monday is expected to experience a high of 9ºC and sunshine, and 11ºC is in the forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of showers.

Wednesday holds steady at 9º with a mix of sun and cloud, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that the temperatures continue to go up from there.

Enjoy your Easter weekend, Calgary, regardless of what the weather may bring!