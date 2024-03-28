13 fabulous things to do in Calgary this long weekend: March 29 to 31

It’s hard to believe Easter is already here, and there are so many ways to celebrate the excitement of the season this weekend in Calgary.

From classic Easter egg hunts to baby animals and more, these are all the things to mark in your calendars this long weekend.

Easter Eggstravaganza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy Easter games, photo ops, treat stations and more at this Easter celebration at the zoo!

When: March 29 to April 1

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Various prices depending on the day and time of your visit. To view prices and book, click here

Easter Brunch at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: For a tasty holiday treat, you can also try a fancy brunch at the Calgary Zoo. There are a ton of foods to choose from with the event promising a mix of “gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked to order omelettes, and much more.”

When: March 30 and 31 from 9 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Ranging from $37.95 to $59.95 and can be purchased online

Barnyard Farm Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butterfield Acres Farm (@butterfield_acres)

What: If you can’t get animals but want to get up close and personal with them, you won’t want to miss this springtime baby animal festival at Butterfield Acres!

When: Weekends starting on March 30

Where: Butterfield Acres – 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Price: Ranging from $15.99 to $17.99 and can be purchased online

Check out an exhibit at the Esker Foundation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esker Foundation (@eskerfoundation)

What: The Esker Foundation is one of the city’s favourite public art galleries, and for good reason. It’s a vibrant hub for creativity, and this week, you’ll be able to see Juan Ortiz-Apuy’s Tropicana, a visual and sensory treat with a deep and meaningful message.

When: Various shows to check out, view the full list here

Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Roller skating at House of Skate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s Good Calgary (@whatsgoodcalgary)

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; for a full schedule of what’s on, click here

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Nightrise at Banff Gondola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Gondola (@banffgondola)

What: It’s hard to find a better view of Banff than from one of the Gondola’s windows. Not only is it beautiful during the day, but there’s nothing like seeing the town twinkle under the night sky. Nightrise is a special event wrapping up this weekend that includes a literal ice bar, visual and auditory storytelling, and so much more. When we checked it out for ourselves, we couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58; can be purchased online here

Travis Scott in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

What: One of North America’s biggest rappers is coming to Calgary at the end of the week!

When: March 29 at 7:30 pm

Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE

Price: Between $74.80 and $294.73

Lord of the Rings Marathon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary is showing a whole Lord of the Rings marathon and its vintage-inspired theatre this weekend. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn plus an optional dinner coupon to the nearby House & Hound pub!

When: Saturdays in November

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $30 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CF Chinook Centre (@cfchinookcentre)

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children