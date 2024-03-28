Events

13 fabulous things to do in Calgary this long weekend: March 29 to 31

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Mar 28 2024, 4:06 pm
13 fabulous things to do in Calgary this long weekend: March 29 to 31
@calgaryzoo/Instagram | @butterfield_acres/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Art Auction & Fundraiser

Thu, April 4, 7:00pm

Art Auction & Fundraiser

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s hard to believe Easter is already here, and there are so many ways to celebrate the excitement of the season this weekend in Calgary.

From classic Easter egg hunts to baby animals and more, these are all the things to mark in your calendars this long weekend.

Easter Eggstravaganza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy Easter games, photo ops, treat stations and more at this Easter celebration at the zoo!

When: March 29 to April 1
Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Various prices depending on the day and time of your visit. To view prices and book, click here

Easter Brunch at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: For a tasty holiday treat, you can also try a fancy brunch at the Calgary Zoo. There are a ton of foods to choose from with the event promising a mix of “gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked to order omelettes, and much more.”

When: March 30 and 31 from 9 am to 3:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Ranging from $37.95 to $59.95 and can be purchased online

Barnyard Farm Days

What: If you can’t get animals but want to get up close and personal with them, you won’t want to miss this springtime baby animal festival at Butterfield Acres!

When: Weekends starting on March 30
Where: Butterfield Acres – 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW
Price: Ranging from $15.99 to $17.99 and can be purchased online

Check out an exhibit at the Esker Foundation

What: The Esker Foundation is one of the city’s favourite public art galleries, and for good reason. It’s a vibrant hub for creativity, and this week, you’ll be able to see Juan Ortiz-Apuy’s Tropicana, a visual and sensory treat with a deep and meaningful message.

When: Various shows to check out, view the full list here
Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE
Price: FREE

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; for a full schedule of what’s on, click here
Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE
Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Nightrise at Banff Gondola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banff Gondola (@banffgondola)

What: It’s hard to find a better view of Banff than from one of the Gondola’s windows. Not only is it beautiful during the day, but there’s nothing like seeing the town twinkle under the night sky. Nightrise is a special event wrapping up this weekend that includes a literal ice bar, visual and auditory storytelling, and so much more. When we checked it out for ourselves, we couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58; can be purchased online here

Travis Scott in concert

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

What: One of North America’s biggest rappers is coming to Calgary at the end of the week!

When: March 29 at 7:30 pm
Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE
Price: Between $74.80 and $294.73

Lord of the Rings Marathon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary is showing a whole Lord of the Rings marathon and its vintage-inspired theatre this weekend. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn plus an optional dinner coupon to the nearby House & Hound pub!

When: Saturdays in November
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $30 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14
Where: North Court Chinook Centre
Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

BUMP Classic Mural Tour

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

What: Take part in an official BUMP Festival mural tour, and check out over 2o works of street art around the city. The event listing promises visitors will “find out how this explosive street art movement is transforming Calgary into an open-air gallery.”

When: March 30 and 31 at 1 pm
Where: High Park Parkade Level 6 — 340 10th Avenue SW
Price: Between $15 to $30 and can be purchased online here

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carissa 👣 (@cariwanders)

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Le Petit Chef

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Le Petit Chef (@le.petitchef)

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024
Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SKA City Thermal Spa (@skathermalspa)

What: It’s going to be a chilly weekend in Calgary, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to visit a local hot pool or spa! There are so many great spots around the city, and we rounded up some of the most popular ones worth checking out here.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop