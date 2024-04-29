8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: April 29 to May 3

It’s a snowy week ahead in Calgary but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some fantastic things to do around the city!

If you’re looking for a way to escape the cold, there are some awesome events worth visiting, from a “hopping” festival to a couple of great concerts.

Here are eight events worth adding to your calendar this week.

Calgary International Beerfest

What: Get your beer game on with over 700 beers from 200 breweries at this massive festival that kicks off in Calgary this Friday.

When: May 3 to 4

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: General admission is $19.99 and can be purchased online here

Talk in concert

What: The Juno-winning Canadian artist is in Calgary this week! Get ready for this galactic event happening this Friday, it might have you feeling like you’re running away to Mars.

When: May 3 at 7 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Between $30 to $105 and can be purchased online here

Cody Johnson

What: If pop music isn’t really your thing, the good news is a big country music act is coming to Cowtown this week.

When: May 2 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $78 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Calgary Rock and Mineral Show

What: This massive rock and gem show has been running for over six decades and will host over 50 vendors. Rare rocks, gems, minerals, fossils, crystals, jewellery & beads will all be showcased at this event.

When: May 3 to 8

Where: The Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE

Price: General admission is $8 and children under 12 get in for FREE

Check out an exhibit at Contemporary Calgary

What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this week, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, it also offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.

When: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Sunday, noon to 5 pm; closed on Monday and Tuesday

Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW

Price: $12 for a single admission

Spring clean-out

What: This week marks the end of April and if you’re hoping to get on top of your spring cleaning, you may want to visit a local shop and get some cash back for your old items. We have a list of some of the best consignment stores to visit in the city here.

Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships at the Edison

What: Check out this awe-inspiring free art exhibit at the Glenbow this weekend. The event’s Instagram page says, “In this exhibition, artist Ekow Nimako (@ekownimako) explores what might have been when ruler Abu Bakr II chose to abdicate his throne and set out across the Atlantic. Using Lego to recreate epic possibilities, Nimako creates a narrative of Black civilizations and imagines liberated futures.”

When: April 10 to May 19

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Price: Free

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss the last week to check out this incredible exhibit at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here