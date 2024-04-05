Spring cleaning: Where to donate your clothes and other items in Calgary
Despite all the winter-like weather Calgary has seen this week, spring is officially here, and if you’re doing any big clean-outs, you might be looking for a spot to donate your old stuff.
Sometimes it can be easier to part with things you no longer need when you know it’s going to a good cause. What is one person’s old fit could be another’s new favourite item!
Here are some great and worthy charities around the city that accept donations of all kinds.
Meow Foundation Charity Shop
View this post on Instagram
What you can donate: If you’re looking for a place to drop off your old décor, accessories, books, electronics, and more, this is a great place. 100% of the money raised goes directly to the Meow Foundation!
When: Closed Mondays, open from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.
Where: 336 41st Avenue NE, Unit 110
Calgary Humane Society
View this post on Instagram
What you can donate: If you have old towels, blankets, and flat sheets lying around that you don’t think would sell at a local thrift shop, this is a great way to recycle them! The Humane Society also accepts other animal-related donations. For a full list of what you can give, click here.
When: Weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and weekends from 9 am to 5 pm
Where: 4455 110th Avenue
Goodwill
View this post on Instagram
What you can donate: A wide range of items from books and home decor to clothing and more.
When: Various times depending on location
Where: There are currently eight donation drop-off locations for Goodwill around Calgary; you can find the one closest to you using their interactive map here.
Good Neighbour
View this post on Instagram
What you can donate: Adult clothing, shoes, reusable bags, toiletries, socks, and new underwear.
When: Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm, with some adjusted holiday hours.
Where: 149 5th Avenue SE
Salvation Army
View this post on Instagram
What you can donate: A wide range of items from books and home decor to clothing and more.
When: Various times depending on location
Where: Multiple locations around the city. You can find the location nearest to you using their interactive map here.
Mustard Seed
View this post on Instagram
What you can donate: Clothing for all seasons, including men’s and women’s new or gently used and laundered clothing, footwear, backpacks, blankets, towels, and hygiene items (that do not contain alcohol).
When: Between 9 am and 7 pm, depending on the day and donation centre.
Where: There are three drop-off locations in Calgary. You can find the one closest to you here.
Shanked Computer Recycling
View this post on Instagram
What you can donate: While not exactly a donation centre, it can be hard to find a good place to get rid of these kinds of items, especially in an environmentally friendly way! They accept a wide range of electronic donations, including computers (CPU), televisions, laptops, and printers.
When: 10 am to 4:30 pm daily
Where: Bishop Drive SW, Calgary