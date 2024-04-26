Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you have some old sneakers lying around and are looking for a way to jazz up your wardrobe on a budget, this sneaker swap event in Calgary could be the perfect opportunity.

The one-day market will be full of vendors, clothing, discussions, and art all revolving around the theme of sneakers.

Attendees are allowed to bring two to three sneakers with them to sell and trade while walking around the market.

According to organizers, the event is open to anyone “who’s interested in sneakers and urban culture.” The pricing is equally inclusive, with tickets starting at $5 and entry free for kids 12 and under.

If you’re a real sneakerhead with a passion for giving back, you can sign up to volunteer for the event here.

Calgary Sneaker Swap

When: May 11 from noon to 5 pm

Where: The Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW

Price: Starting at $5 and can be purchased online here