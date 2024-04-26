Just for kicks: Sell or trade your old sneakers at this big event in Calgary soon
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
If you have some old sneakers lying around and are looking for a way to jazz up your wardrobe on a budget, this sneaker swap event in Calgary could be the perfect opportunity.
The one-day market will be full of vendors, clothing, discussions, and art all revolving around the theme of sneakers.
View this post on Instagram
Attendees are allowed to bring two to three sneakers with them to sell and trade while walking around the market.
According to organizers, the event is open to anyone “who’s interested in sneakers and urban culture.” The pricing is equally inclusive, with tickets starting at $5 and entry free for kids 12 and under.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re a real sneakerhead with a passion for giving back, you can sign up to volunteer for the event here.
- You might also like:
- Donate your clothes for cash or consignment at these six spots around Calgary
- 9 stellar Mother's Day events happening in Calgary this year
- 9 festivals we're looking forward to in Calgary this summer
Calgary Sneaker Swap
When: May 11 from noon to 5 pm
Where: The Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW
Price: Starting at $5 and can be purchased online here