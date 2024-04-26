Events

Just for kicks: Sell or trade your old sneakers at this big event in Calgary soon

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Apr 26 2024, 4:05 pm
If you have some old sneakers lying around and are looking for a way to jazz up your wardrobe on a budget, this sneaker swap event in Calgary could be the perfect opportunity.

The one-day market will be full of vendors, clothing, discussions, and art all revolving around the theme of sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam DieselPower (@adam.dieselpower)

Attendees are allowed to bring two to three sneakers with them to sell and trade while walking around the market.

According to organizers, the event is open to anyone “who’s interested in sneakers and urban culture.” The pricing is equally inclusive, with tickets starting at $5 and entry free for kids 12 and under.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YYCSOLEdiers (@yycsolediers)

If you’re a real sneakerhead with a passion for giving back, you can sign up to volunteer for the event here.

Calgary Sneaker Swap

When: May 11 from noon to 5 pm
Where: The Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW
Price: Starting at $5 and can be purchased online here

