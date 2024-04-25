EventsSummerStampede

The Stampede Coca-Cola Stage lineup just dropped and it's FULL of bangers

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 25 2024, 4:07 pm
The Stampede Coca-Cola Stage lineup just dropped and it's FULL of bangers
@g_eazy/Instagram | @bensonboone/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Snow Melter Presents – Flyfest: A Musical Tribute to Marvin “The Fly'' Kee

Sat, April 27, 3:30pm

Snow Melter Presents – Flyfest: A Musical Tribute to Marvin “The Fly'' Kee

Spring Bliss 2024

Sun, May 5, 10:00am

Spring Bliss 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Calgary Stampede just dropped its much anticipated Coca-Cola Stage lineup for 2024, and it does not disappoint!

It might just be its best year yet, with some of the world’s most popular musicians set to take the stage.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

This year, the festivities kick off with American rapper G-Eazy on July 4. Other names you can look forward to are Dean Lewis, The Beaches, Logic, and many more.

With artists like Noah Cyrus and Ben Boone scheduled to perform, you know that live hits like “Make Me (Cry)” and “Beautiful Things” will be blasting through the grounds.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus)

The Coke Stage is iconic to the Calgary Stampede and one of the main draws for many people to the grounds, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only are there some incredible acts to get excited about, but they’re also free to check out with park admission.

If you want to see a list of some of the other major concerts happening this year, check out our list here.

Calgary Stampede Coca-Cola Stage

When: July 4 to 14
Where: Stampede grounds
Price: FREE with park admission

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Stampede

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop