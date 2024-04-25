The Calgary Stampede just dropped its much anticipated Coca-Cola Stage lineup for 2024, and it does not disappoint!

It might just be its best year yet, with some of the world’s most popular musicians set to take the stage.

This year, the festivities kick off with American rapper G-Eazy on July 4. Other names you can look forward to are Dean Lewis, The Beaches, Logic, and many more.

With artists like Noah Cyrus and Ben Boone scheduled to perform, you know that live hits like “Make Me (Cry)” and “Beautiful Things” will be blasting through the grounds.

The Coke Stage is iconic to the Calgary Stampede and one of the main draws for many people to the grounds, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only are there some incredible acts to get excited about, but they’re also free to check out with park admission.

Calgary Stampede Coca-Cola Stage

When: July 4 to 14

Where: Stampede grounds

Price: FREE with park admission