9 stellar Mother's Day events happening in Calgary this year
Mother’s come in all shapes and sizes and that means there are also a million different ways to celebrate them!
Whether your mom is a creative or foodie at heart, there are some amazing celebrations happening in Calgary that are sure to make her smile.
From brunches to paint nights, here are nine fun and relaxing events happening in Calgary this Mother’s Day.
Highland Cow Paint Night
View this post on Instagram
What: Get your creative skills going with this Mother’s Day paint night at the Canadian Brewhouse! Instructors will help you guide you through the process of creating each of your very own masterpieces. Organizers recommend arriving 15 minutes ahead of time to order some delicious treats and drinks from the bar.
When: May 11, 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse — 3953 University Avenue Northwest, Calgary
Price: $45 plus ticket fees and can be purchased online here
High Tea at the Lougheed House
View this post on Instagram
What: Enjoy a beautiful high tea in one of Calgary’s most historic homes. Afternoon tea savouries and sweets will be served alongside a full tea and beverage offering. Afterward, you can enjoy taking in all the local history at the museum. Dietary restrictions can also be accommodated.
When: Various times between 11 and 3 pm on March 11 and 12
Where: Lougheed House — 707 13th Avenue SW
Price: Starting at $59.95, you can book a reservation online here
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Fairmont
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’re really looking for a way to spoil your mom, there’s no fancier place to do it than the Fairmont Palliser. Enjoy a morning of luxury at the hotel’s restaurant, the Hawthorn, for a full Sunday buffet that includes a made-to-order omelet station, carving stations, seafood presentations, and a sweet table of decadent desserts.
If you really want to go all out, you can book a special Mother’s Day stay for her at any time during the month of May. This stay will include deluxe accommodations, such as a $100 credit at the hotel spa, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a sweet treat to welcome her into her room.
When: Sunday, May 8, between 10 am and 2 pm
Where: Fairmont Palliser — 133 9th Avenue SW
Price: $119 per person or $59 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased online here
Mother’s Day: Habesha Coffee Ceremony
View this post on Instagram
What: Enjoy a great cup of coffee alongside a cultural experience and the opportunity to give back. Aggüdo Coffee is hosting a Habesha Coffee Ceremony in honour of Mother’s Day. Traditional Ethiopian coffee will be served, and each ticket includes two cups of coffee. Money raised through the ticket sales will also go towards a local charity shop.
When: May 12 from noon to 3 pm
Where: Aggüdo Coffee Roasters — 338 10th Street NW #6
Price: $10 and make sure to register for a time online here
- You might also like:
- 5 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this May
- 9 festivals we're looking forward to in Calgary this summer
- An Alberta spot was just named a top travel destination this summer
Rosé Soirée
View this post on Instagram
What: Sample some of the tastiest pink drinks paired with flavourful snacks at Market Wines. If you want to go all out, try dressing up in your favourite blush-coloured outfit!
When: May 11 from 7 to 9 pm
Where: Market Wines South — 520 77 Avenue Southeast Calgary
Price: $74.95 plus taxes and ticketing fees and can be purchased online here
Bouquet making workshop
View this post on Instagram
What: For the environmentally conscious mom, this is a great workshop to enjoy together! With help from local flower farmer and designer Cate Wolfe, you’ll create your own flower bouquet using locally grown blooms. You’ll also learn all about sustainable growing practices.
When: May 11 from 1 to 3 pm
Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue Southwest Calgary
Price: $75 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Mother’s Day drag brunch
View this post on Instagram
What: This Mother’s Day drag brunch is sure to entertain with performances from some of Calgary’s favourite queens, Carly’s Angels. There will be delicious food, mimosas, and jaw-dropping performances.
When: May 12 from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Social Beer Haus — 220 8th Avenue SW
Price: Early bird tickets are $15 before April 30 and can be purchased online here
Brunch at the zoo
View this post on Instagram
What: Enjoy great food and fun Mother’s Day-themed activities at the zoo’s annual brunch to celebrate mom! There will be a special menu, crafts for children to make a special gift, fresh flowers for mom, and more.
When: May 11 and 12 between 9 am and 3:30 pm
Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Adult tickets are $59.95 and there is special pricing for zoo members and can be purchased online here
Mother’s Day brunch at Heritage Park
View this post on Instagram
What: For any moms who are nerds for local history, Heritage Park’s Mother’s Day brunch will not disappoint. You can look forward to a delicious spread of traditional buttermilk pancakes, eggs benedict, crispy double-smoked maple bacon, and so much more!
When: 9:30 am to 2:30 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: $43.95 for adults over 16 and $26.95 for youth 15 and under and can be purchased online here